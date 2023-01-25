Australian Open 2023: Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash

A spectator at Rod Laver Arena was seen wearing Russia's pro-Putin 'Z' war symbol on his t-shirt during Novak Djokovic's clash against Russian star Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday.

After a Russian ultra-nationalist supporter was spotted sporting the 'Z' war emblem on his shirt during Novak Djokovic's Australian Open quarter-final clash against Russian star Andrey Rublev, tennis officials were asked to take swift action.

Twitter users alerted to the presence of a man at the Rod Laver Arena for the match between Djokovic and Rublev on Wednesday wearing a black T-shirt with a giant 'Z' displayed across the front.

As Vladimir Putin of Russia wages war on Ukraine, the letter 'Z' has come to represent ultra-nationalist submission to him. As the Russians invaded its neighbouring nation, it was visible, painted in white on the side of Russian tanks.

A list of items not allowed at the Australian Open includes apparel with a white letter 'Z'. Ukrainian tennis player Alex Dolgopolov has asked for the spectator in Melbourne who removed a white T-shirt to exhibit the war emblem to be "banned for life".

"This guy will get banned for life, at least for all Australian events, right? @AustralianOpen," he tweeted.

Despite the tournament's organisers forbidding Russian Federation and Belarusian flags at the game, a video showed spectators outside the site carrying flags with Putin's face painted on them. Bystanders reported hearing the group chanting songs in favour of Russia.

The problem of Russian flags being displayed at the competition initially came to light last week when an unruly spectator flew a Russian flag during a match between Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl.

Tennis Australia immediately prohibited flying the flags of Russia and Belarus, having previously ordered that players from both nations must compete as neutral players 'without flags or country recognition'.

In response, the Russian embassy accused Tennis Australia of politicising the Grand Slam. Instead, the embassy hoped Tennis Australia would work to 'provide the best possible environment for the enjoyment of tennis'.

Ukrainian diplomat Myroshnychenko made an earlier attack on the Australian Open over a Russian flag that was prominently displayed and easily seen from an outdoor court during the match between Baindl and Rakhimova.

"I strongly condemn the display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today," Myroshnychenko wrote on Twitter.

"I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its 'neutral flag' policy."

Myroshnychenko previously demanded that players from Russia and Belarus be barred from the Open, as they were from the most recent Wimbledon, but Tennis Australia rejected the request.

Meanwhile, tennis fans expressed outrage over the display of the pro-Putin 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic's quarter-final clash at the Australian Open 2023. "This year’s @AustralianOpen is a freaking disgrace and a perfect display that sport IS politics," noted one outraged Twitter user.

Another added, "@AustralianOpen @CraigTiley Hello? You didn't remove that guy when he revealed his Z tshirt? SHAME."

