Kashi Rudras captain Karan Sharma shares his views on T20 and Test cricket, stating the latter's joy is 'unmatched'. He lauds the UP T20 League's role in creating IPL pathways and names Sachin Tendulkar as his cricketing idol.

Karan Sharma, captain of UP T20 League franchise Kashi Rudras, believes T20 cricket has a bright future but feels the "joy of Test cricket is unmatched." Speaking to ANI, Karan Sharma acknowledged the growing popularity of T20 cricket and its influence on the way players approach even the longer format. However, he stressed that Test cricket continues to hold a special place due to its unique phases and challenges. "T20 cricket has a bright future, with many tournaments happening. You see innovations in batting shots, which is fun to watch and play. But personally, the joy of Test cricket is unmatched because it's played in phases and gives a different high. But T20 has changed a lot of things, even test cricket, because the players' approach has changed. So T20 is growing, but Test cricket remains equally important," he said.

Karan Sharma, who amassed 519 runs during Kashi Rudras' title-winning campaign in the 2025 UP T20 League, has guided the team to third place in the points table in the ongoing season. The Rudras have won four of their nine matches and remain firmly in contention for a place in the playoffs.

UP T20 League a 'Game-Changer' for State Cricketers

Speaking about the UP T20 League, Sharma credited the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla for launching the tournament, saying it has transformed the pathway for young cricketers across the state. He added that the league has become an important stepping stone to the IPL by providing emerging players with greater exposure and opportunities to showcase their talent. He noted that the league gives players valuable exposure through matches watched by scouts, helping fast-track talent that previously had to progress through a much longer route. Sharma said the initiative has significantly benefited Uttar Pradesh cricket and will produce more IPL players in the future.

"The UP T20 League has had a big impact. As you can see, many players are now playing in the IPL. 17 players from one state were in the IPL last season, which shows the talent in UP. It was a great initiative by UPCA and Rajiv Shukla sir. Earlier, it was very tough for a player to get such an opportunity; they had to go through a long process of playing for the district, trials, Mushtaq Ali, and then maybe the IPL. But now, with the UP T20 League, they get 10 live matches where scouts and everyone are watching. As a player, that's the kind of opportunity you want. It has made a lot of difference to UP cricket and the players' approach, especially with the T20 game getting faster. It's a great initiative, and you'll see more players coming up," Karan Sharma said.

Sachin Tendulkar: An Idol On and Off the Field

Karan Sharma also revealed that legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been his biggest cricketing idol since childhood, inspired by both Tendulkar's batting and his father's admiration for the legendary batter. "I've grown up watching Sachin sir bat. His approach and beautiful batting style are legendary. My father was a big fan and would watch matches only for him. So naturally, I also started watching cricket for him and tried to imitate his batting stance. He's always been my idol. He always says the most important thing for a cricketer is to be a good human being first, then a cricketer. That has stayed with me and helps me on and off the field," he said. (ANI)