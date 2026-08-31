Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh took a sensational hat-trick and five-wicket haul (5/6) in a five-over shootout, guiding Noida Kings to a crucial win over Meerut Mavericks and securing a playoff spot in the UP T20 League 2026.

In high-pressure T20 cricket, sometimes all it takes is a familiar voice to cut through the noise. For 26-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner Shiva Singh, that voice came just hours before a do-or-die clash for the Noida Kings. With Noida needing a win to secure a playoff berth in the UP T20 League 2026, the stakes were already sky-high. Then the rain arrived at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, shrinking Match 27 against the undefeated Meerut Mavericks into a chaotic five-over-a-side sprint.

In a format where bowlers are usually cannon fodder, Shiva delivered a spell for the ages: a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul, finishing with mind-boggling figures of 5/6 in his two overs. The catalyst for this historic performance? A timely phone call from his father and first coach, former UP Ranji Trophy player Ajit Singh.

Father's Call Fuels Record-Breaking Spell

"Actually, I had not spoken to my dad for the first nine matches," Shiva revealed after the game, as per a UPT20 press release. "Today, he called me up and said, It is the last league game, just play the way you always do. It is on you now, you are the main player of the team. Just perform the way you do in local matches.' That really helped me. Mentally, I was taking a lot of pressure before this, but hopefully, it turned out to be a great day," he added.

'Smart' Bowling in a Five-Over Sprint

Born and raised in Moradabad, Shiva is no stranger to top-tier cricket, representing Uttar Pradesh across all three formats domestically. Yet, a five-over shootout requires a completely different mindset. "The planning is quite simple," Shiva explained when asked about his approach to the shortened game. "Since it is a short match, you have to look at the batsman, the wicket, and the conditions, and bowl accordingly. You have to think a bit differently from your usual big-match plans. You have to be a bit smarter. My only plan was not to concede boundaries," he said.

That smart execution dismantled the Meerut Mavericks, rolling them over for just 33/7. Shiva became only the second bowler in UP T20 League history to claim a hat-trick, paving the way for Noida to chase the DLS target in just 3.3 overs.

Grounded Amidst Star Batchmates

Shiva's journey has always been intertwined with some of Indian cricket's brightest stars. He was a crucial part of the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian squad that won the 2018 U19 World Cup, sharing the dressing room with captain Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh. While his former batchmates have established themselves on the international stage, Shiva remains grounded and fiercely focused on his own progression. "If you want to keep playing cricket, you have to learn something new every single day," he reflected. "You need to have that mindset to learn; only then can you move forward. I don't really look at where my batchmates are right now. I just try to focus on balancing my weaknesses and positives so I can perform well in the match," he added.

A High-Stakes Move to Noida Kings

For the first three seasons of the UP T20 League, Shiva was a cornerstone of the Kashi Rudras, helping them lift two titles. This season, he entered the auction pool and was snapped up by the Noida Kings for a massive Rs 17.5 lakhs, making him one of the highest buys of the tournament. "As everyone knows, whoever does well here gets a chance for the IPL, and most importantly, for their state team," Shiva said regarding the platform the league provides. "So my goal is to do well here first. I have come to a new team this year after playing for Kashi for three years, so hopefully, I can help Noida win this time," he added.

Praise for Captain Prashant Veer

At Noida, he is playing under the leadership of Prashant Veer, a player carrying his own heavy expectations. Veer made headlines when he was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for a staggering Rs 14.20 crore, becoming the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history. Having shared a dressing room with MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and other international stars, Veer's elite experience is rubbing off on the Noida squad. "Prashant has played the IPL, so I would say he brings a lot of experience," Shiva noted, praising his skipper.

"This is his fourth year, and he has been doing great in all four seasons. Earlier, he was alone in Noida, playing innings that won matches single-handedly. He is a very good leader and a great team man. He always steps up in tough situations. It shows character--coming from the IPL and dominating here. He has a really good attitude towards cricket," he added. With 10 points on the board, the Noida Kings have officially punched their ticket to the Eliminator. And if Shiva Singh's Moradabad grit and left-arm magic continue to fire under Prashant Veer's leadership, Noida might just go all the way. (ANI)

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