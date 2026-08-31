Liverpool have signed French forward Bradley Barcola from PSG on a long-term contract. The 23-year-old will wear the No. 29 shirt and aims to win the Premier League. He previously played for Olympique Lyonnais and has 28 caps for France.

Liverpool have completed the signing of French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced.

Barcola has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after completing his medical and finalising the transfer at the AXA Training Centre. He will wear the No. 29 shirt at Liverpool, according to the Liverpool website.

Expressing his delight at the move, Barcola said he was proud to join Liverpool and revealed that winning the Premier League is one of his biggest career ambitions. "It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy. It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League - it's one of my biggest dreams in my life. It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term - that's why I signed a long contract - and I hope I can do it," he said as quoted by the Liverpool website.

Barcola's decorated career

The 23-year-old forward arrives at Anfield after three years with PSG, where he made 152 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 35 assists. During his time in Paris, he won several major honours, including back-to-back Champions League titles and three consecutive Ligue 1 crowns.

Barcola made his breakthrough in senior football with Olympique Lyonnais, making his first-team debut in November 2021. He went on to register seven goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances for the club before joining Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023.

At international level, Barcola made his France debut in June 2024 and has since featured 28 times for the national team, scoring six goals. Three of those goals came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in every match as France finished fourth. (ANI)