SAI CRC Bhopal held a three-day National Sports Day celebration to honour Major Dhyan Chand. The event included fitness activities, various sporting competitions among four teams, and a cultural night, promoting sports and an active lifestyle among youth.

Marking the spirit of "Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat", the Sports Authority of India (SAI) CRC Bhopal organised a three-day National Sports Day celebration from August 28 to August 30, centred around the themes Tribute, Play and Move. The celebrations were organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player and hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand and to inspire people, particularly youth, to embrace sports, fitness and an active lifestyle.

The National Sports Day celebrations commenced on August 28, with the 29 Challenge and various fitness activities. Athletes, coaches and staff actively participated in the activities, conveying the message of making regular physical activity an integral part of everyday life. Through the 29 Challenge, participants were encouraged to embrace fitness, discipline, dedication and sportsmanship while paying tribute to the inspiring sporting legacy of Major Dhyan Chand.

A Tribute to the Hockey Wizard

On August 29, a floral tribute was paid to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day. The programme was attended by Special Guest and Everester Jyoti Ratre. Speaking on the occasion, Special Guest and Everester, Jyoti Ratre motivated the athletes, coaches and participants to remain committed to fitness, discipline and their goals. She said: Success is not achieved in a single day; it is the result of consistent effort, discipline and the courage to keep moving forward despite challenges. Whether it is a sporting field or the highest peak, every achievement begins with the decision to take the first step. The participants remembered Major Dhyan Chand's unparalleled contribution to Indian hockey and the country's sporting heritage and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward his inspiring legacy.

Sporting Competitions Among Four Teams

As part of the National Sports Day celebrations, athletes, coaches and staff were divided into four teams and various sporting competitions were organised to promote teamwork, leadership, competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

The four teams were: * Team A - Fit India Fighters * Team B - Khelo India Champs * Team C - Asmita Warriors * Team D - TOPS Challengers

The participants displayed tremendous enthusiasm and competitive spirit across the various sporting events. The winners of the sporting events were: Volleyball - Fit India Fighters Hockey - Khelo India Champs Football - TOPS Challengers Cricket - Asmita Warriors

Community Engagement and Fitness Initiatives

On the occasion of National Sports Day, students and teachers from Carmel Convent Sr. Secondary School, Bhopal, visited SAI CRC Bhopal. During the visit, the students got an opportunity to experience the vibrant sporting environment at the Centre and gain insights into its training facilities, sporting ecosystem and culture of sporting excellence.

On August 30 a special edition of Sundays on Cycle was organised as part of the National Sports Day celebrations in collaboration with the DSYW, Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aimed to encourage people to adopt regular physical activity and create greater awareness about making fitness a part of everyday life. More than 120 fitness enthusiasts participated in the 5-km cycling ride, spreading the message of fitness and active living.

Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony

The final sporting contests among the four teams were held on August 30, 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards. Following exciting encounters in cricket, football, volleyball and hockey penalty shootout, Khelo India Champs emerged as the Overall Winners after putting up an impressive performance throughout the competitions.

In the evening, a felicitation programme was organised to honour the winning team and participants. The programme was attended by Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Abhishek Singh Chauhan; Assistant Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Rajat Sharma; and Assistant Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Naveen Kumar Gobburu.

The three-day National Sports Day celebrations concluded with a vibrant Cultural Night and Ramp Walk, in which athletes, coaches and staff of SAI CRC Bhopal participated with great enthusiasm. The cultural performances and ramp walk provided participants with a platform to showcase their creativity and talents beyond the sporting arena. The event further strengthened camaraderie, team spirit and a sense of community among the SAI CRC Bhopal fraternity.

The celebrations concluded with a special chef-curated dinner for the participants.

Director Highlights Importance of Sports Culture

Abhishek Singh Chauhan highlighted the importance of Sports Culture. Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Abhishek Singh Chauhan, said, "National Sports Day provides us with an opportunity to remember the great sporting legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji and reaffirm our commitment towards building a strong sporting culture in the country. At SAI CRC Bhopal, our endeavour is not only to prepare athletes for sporting excellence but also to strengthen values such as fitness, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship. The three-day celebrations organised on the occasion of National Sports Day reflect this very endeavour and inspire young people to make sports an integral part of their lives."

The three-day National Sports Day celebrations at SAI CRC Bhopal reaffirmed the Centre's commitment towards promoting fitness, sports participation, sporting excellence and sportsmanship, while inspiring young people to embrace sports as an integral part of a healthy and active lifestyle. (ANI)