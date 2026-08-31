NSW Premier Chris Minns called playing gully cricket in Delhi a 'humbling experience', praising the local community's resilience. The visit highlights strong India-Australia ties, reinforced by a planned Big Bash League (BBL) match in Chennai.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described his experience of playing gully (street) cricket with children at the Asha Community Centre in Mayapuri, Delhi, as a "humbling experience", saying he was inspired by the optimism and resilience of the community. Minns, who interacted with local children and played street cricket during his visit to the centre on Monday, said the experience was something he would remember for a long time.

"On the cricket side, now look, it was a humbling experience, and I don't think I'll ever forget. It's a kind of place that you'd love to take your own kids to understand a couple of things," Minns said while responding to a question. Highlighting the spirit of the community, the NSW Premier praised the determination and dignity shown by people despite challenging circumstances. "Firstly, the sense of optimism and drive, even in what we would regard as impossible circumstances; there is a real strength of character and dignity within those communities, even though they're doing incredibly tough things," he added.

Strengthening Sporting Ties and BBL in India

Earlier this month, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green highlighted the strengthening sporting ties between India and Australia, saying the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match in India, announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month, will be part of the 'G'day Namaste' showcase in December. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the IC3 event in Mumbai, High Commissioner Green said the 'G'day Namaste' showcase in December will feature the BBL match, which is set to take place in Chennai, along with events showcasing Australian culture, education and sport.

"We also announced that we will bring to India the best of Australian culture, education and sports. In December, we call it 'G'day Namaste'; that's because there will be a game of Big Bash League cricket right here in India, and we're going to put around that a showcase of all the best for Australia in India, so it's a lot on our agenda and we're delighted about it," he said.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese had announced that the Big Bash League will kick off its 2026-27 season in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening match in December. Albanese made the announcement alongside India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia. Cricket Australia later confirmed that Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the teams taking on each other in Chennai. The fixture will mark the first-ever BBL game played outside Australia and will officially kick off the BBL 16 season on December 12. The Melbourne Renegades will be the designated home side for the historic clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)