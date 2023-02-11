Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

    WWE: The Undertaker made his appearance on RAW XXX three weeks back, where he was involved in the segment of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. While he was seen whispering something in the former's year, the Dead Man broke his silence on it.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) celebrated the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW three weeks back. While the show saw some of the WWE legends making an appearance, one of the star attractions among the legends was The Undertaker, while his appearance also involved being in the segment of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

    As the Dead Man aided Wyatt in the segment in his ongoing feud with Knight, what was notable was that the former whispered something into ears of Wyatt. Since then, it has got the WWE fans talking, while Wyatt did not precisely say what the legend's words were.

    ALSO READ: WWE - CHECK OUT BACKSTAGE DETAILS REGARDING ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCHES DEVELOPMENT

    Meanwhile, speaking to Sportsnet, Undertaker opened up on the matter and declared, "I just let him know too that my phone's always on, and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on his questions moving forward. It was a cool moment and did exactly what I thought it would do."

    On being asked about his comparisons with Wyatt, Undertaker communicated, "I'm always interested in what Bray Wyatt is doing. They [the fans] were very interested, and I knew they would when I did it. There are a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think he's his guy. He's his character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, it's in the same supernatural genre, but it's 2023, and he's doing his own thing, but I can appreciate it."

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
