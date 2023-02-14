WWE: Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes' family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him (WATCH)

WWE: Baron Corbin is moving on from his JBL saga and is apparently going solo now. On Monday's RAW, he decided to take a dig at Cody Rhodes and verbally attacked his family, only to get sneak-attacked by him and set up an impromptu match.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is just not able to get his career on track. Having been packaged in numerous forms, he continues to draw the ire of the fans. His recent run as the 'Moder-Day Wrestling God' alongside WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) wasn't good enough either, as after a short initial success, he fell out of favour and lost matches, leading to the latter parting ways with him.

On Monday Night RAW this week, he decided to go solo and target Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes. While he kept himself ahead of Rhodes' chances of defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, he verbally attacked his family.

"He's the past. Forget about JBL. It's time to remind people who Baron Corbin is. I am sick and tired of being disrespected. Cody Rhodes? This guy takes eight months to go home and nurse a minor injury. A guy that is handed the No. 30 spot in the Royal Rumble. I don't get it. I don't see it. I am not impressed," Corbin told Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

"Matter of fact, Cody Rhodes is a joke. His brother [Dustin Rhodes] is a joke. His dad [Dusty Rhodes] is a joke. His dog is..." added Corbin as she got sneak-attacked by Rhodes, who heard his words from a gorilla position. It led to an impromptu match between the two, which Rhodes bested swiftly.

While Corbin's new future going forward in WWE is yet to be seen. However, as for Rhodes, it remains to be seen if he faces Reigns at WM 39 in April. He could also face Sami Zayn for the championship at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, given the latter bests 'The Tribal Chief' at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.