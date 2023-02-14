Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'So bummed' - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23's initial release

    WWE has launched its newest video game WWE 2K23 across gaming platforms, as the initial release was out on Tuesday. However, fans were left disappointed over several contemporary superstars missing.

    pro-wrestling So bummed - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23 initial release-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has launched its newest video game. The WWE 2K23 is out, launching its initial version on Tuesday. Record 16-time World Champion John Cena is featured as the cover superstar and is a playable character. However, fans were disappointed that the initial release excluded several contemporary superstars, including Johnny Gargano and former World and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

    As per WWE 2K23 roster announcement, Candice LeRae, Roderick Strong and Bronston Reed are among quite some current superstars who have yet to make it to the game in the initial release. While WWE 2K23 is yet to comment on the same, fans are hopeful that the missing superstars to be included in the gold release a couple of days later or be made a downloadable character in the coming days.

    ALSO READ: WWE - The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

    In the meantime, taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Oh man. So bummed that there is no Bray", whereas another buff stated, "Weird exclusions and inclusions.. why is Nikki A.S.H. in the game instead of Cross? Johnny is missing for absolutely no reason, yet you guys had the time to put Aliyah in, even though she hasn't been on television for months. Just odd choices. 'Even weirder' is a better tagline."

    Another fanatic took to the platform to comment, "Gargano is gonna be a part of the "welcome back" pack with Bray, Candice LeRae, hit row and Braun". In contrast, this supporter remarked, "So basically, the same roster as WWE2K22, with very few updates 🙄". Nevertheless, Gargano confirmed his character as playable, as he announced on Twitter, "There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33!"

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football How is Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit linked to Marcus Rashford stellar form? Garth Crooks explains snt

    How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    football Champions League: Nagelsmann reveals Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe snt

    Revealed: Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in Champions League clash

    football UEFA deemed primarily responsible for Champions League Final near-miss - Reports-ayh

    UEFA deemed 'primarily responsible' for Champions League Final 'near-miss' - Reports

    football Champions League: Will PSG star Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? Galtier gives key update snt

    Champions League: Will Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? PSG boss Galtier gives key update

    football FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist-ayh

    FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist

    Recent Stories

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details vma

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL

    football How is Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit linked to Marcus Rashford stellar form? Garth Crooks explains snt

    How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires list Check out his current net worth gcw

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires' list; Know his current net worth

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon