'So bummed' - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23's initial release

WWE has launched its newest video game WWE 2K23 across gaming platforms, as the initial release was out on Tuesday. However, fans were left disappointed over several contemporary superstars missing.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has launched its newest video game. The WWE 2K23 is out, launching its initial version on Tuesday. Record 16-time World Champion John Cena is featured as the cover superstar and is a playable character. However, fans were disappointed that the initial release excluded several contemporary superstars, including Johnny Gargano and former World and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

As per WWE 2K23 roster announcement, Candice LeRae, Roderick Strong and Bronston Reed are among quite some current superstars who have yet to make it to the game in the initial release. While WWE 2K23 is yet to comment on the same, fans are hopeful that the missing superstars to be included in the gold release a couple of days later or be made a downloadable character in the coming days.

In the meantime, taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Oh man. So bummed that there is no Bray", whereas another buff stated, "Weird exclusions and inclusions.. why is Nikki A.S.H. in the game instead of Cross? Johnny is missing for absolutely no reason, yet you guys had the time to put Aliyah in, even though she hasn't been on television for months. Just odd choices. 'Even weirder' is a better tagline."

Another fanatic took to the platform to comment, "Gargano is gonna be a part of the "welcome back" pack with Bray, Candice LeRae, hit row and Braun". In contrast, this supporter remarked, "So basically, the same roster as WWE2K22, with very few updates 🙄". Nevertheless, Gargano confirmed his character as playable, as he announced on Twitter, "There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33!"