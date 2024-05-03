Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

    Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram got married today (May 03) to Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple. Close family and friends attended the wedding.

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika Jayaram wedding with Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple; WATCH anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy got married to Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple on Friday (May 03). Navaneeth Gireesh works as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom and is a native of Palakkad. The wedding was attended by close family friends. 

    Also Read: Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Navaneeth is the son of former United Nations official, Gireesh Menon, and Valsala, a member of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad.

    Only family members and close friends attended the wedding festivities. A reception is scheduled in Thrissur later today, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries will be present. 

    Malavika, a graduate of Stella Maris College, pursued her Master's degree in Sports Management in Wales.

    Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, in December 2023. Unfortunately, many were unable to attend due to heavy floods in Chennai. She publicly revealed her fiancé through social media, extending birthday wishes to him. Jayaram subsequently introduced Navaneeth Gireesh, sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their December engagement ceremony.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chakki (@malavika.jayaram)

    Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika's brother, recently became engaged to model Tarini, his girlfriend. She graduated in Visual Communication and finished as the third runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2021 competition. Vinil Scaria Varghese is the writer and director of Kalidas' most recent film, "Rajni," which debuted in theatres on December 8.

    Kalidas Jayaram officially confirmed his relationship with Tarini on Valentine's Day. During the She Tamil Nakshatra Awards 2023, Kalidas publicly revealed that he is getting married soon. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar, Kalidas announced at the event. When Tarini received the 2023 award for Best Fashion Model, the host invited Kalidas to the stage. In response to the presenter's question about their relationship, Kalidas shared that they were going to get married. The video from the She Awards, featuring Kalidas proposing in Surya's voice and later Tarini lifting the Kalingarayas, quickly became popular.

    Also Read: Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Recent Stories

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees vkp

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees

    Lok sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi prediction comes true Congress Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon