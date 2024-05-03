Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram got married today (May 03) to Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple. Close family and friends attended the wedding.

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy got married to Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple on Friday (May 03). Navaneeth Gireesh works as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom and is a native of Palakkad. The wedding was attended by close family friends.

Navaneeth is the son of former United Nations official, Gireesh Menon, and Valsala, a member of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad.

Only family members and close friends attended the wedding festivities. A reception is scheduled in Thrissur later today, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries will be present.

Malavika, a graduate of Stella Maris College, pursued her Master's degree in Sports Management in Wales.

Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, in December 2023. Unfortunately, many were unable to attend due to heavy floods in Chennai. She publicly revealed her fiancé through social media, extending birthday wishes to him. Jayaram subsequently introduced Navaneeth Gireesh, sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their December engagement ceremony.

Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika's brother, recently became engaged to model Tarini, his girlfriend. She graduated in Visual Communication and finished as the third runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2021 competition. Vinil Scaria Varghese is the writer and director of Kalidas' most recent film, "Rajni," which debuted in theatres on December 8.

Kalidas Jayaram officially confirmed his relationship with Tarini on Valentine's Day. During the She Tamil Nakshatra Awards 2023, Kalidas publicly revealed that he is getting married soon. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar, Kalidas announced at the event. When Tarini received the 2023 award for Best Fashion Model, the host invited Kalidas to the stage. In response to the presenter's question about their relationship, Kalidas shared that they were going to get married. The video from the She Awards, featuring Kalidas proposing in Surya's voice and later Tarini lifting the Kalingarayas, quickly became popular.

