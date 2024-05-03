Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro is gearing up for Phase III expansion, set to commence in late 2024 or early 2025. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is initiating a crucial Geotechnical Investigation to analyze soil stability and geological factors along proposed routes, ensuring safe construction. Innovative approaches like the double-decker model are being explored for enhanced efficiency.

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 3, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    With plans in full swing, Bengaluru's Namma Metro is preparing for its ambitious Phase III expansion. The goal is to connect more areas across the city, promising enhanced connectivity and easing commuting challenges for residents. The commencement of this next phase is expected towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations, with a crucial step being the upcoming Geotechnical Investigation. This survey aims to provide vital insights into the geological makeup of the terrain along the proposed metro routes, essential for the safe and efficient construction of the metro infrastructure.

    Expected to commence next week, the Geotechnical Investigation tender, valued at approximately ₹6 crore, will delve deep into the ground to analyze soil stability, rock formations, and other geological factors. By understanding the nature of the land where the metro pillars will stand, engineers can determine the depth and design of foundations needed, ensuring the structural integrity of the metro network.

    Yashwant Chauhan, Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, highlighted the significance of this survey, emphasizing its role in guiding the construction process. "By drilling into the ground at various points along the route, we can assess the suitability of the land for metro infrastructure," he explained. Additionally, the topography of future station sites will undergo a thorough examination to inform construction plans effectively.

    Also, BMRCL is exploring innovative approaches to metro design, including the double-decker model successfully implemented in the Electronic City route. Feasibility studies have been conducted, and tender evaluations are underway to potentially replicate this model in Phase III, promising enhanced efficiency and space utilization.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Driver Kartik, who allegedly leaked videos, goes missing vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Driver Kartik, who allegedly leaked videos, goes missing

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability AJR

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board vkp

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy AJR

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on May 3: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on May 3: How much it costs in your city?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

    6 food items to AVOID first thing in the morning RKK

    6 food items to AVOID first thing in the morning

    cricket Cricket world mourns the loss of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker from Worcestershire osf

    Cricket world mourns the loss of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker from Worcestershire

    cricket IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon