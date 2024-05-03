Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi

    Congress has picked Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi after the party released its candidates' list from the constituencies on Friday.  Know all about Kishori Lal Sharma who will be contesting from Amethi.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The Congress party declared on Friday that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will run for Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma for Amethi, putting an end to speculation over the Gandhi family's historic seats in Uttar Pradesh.

    KL Sharma is preparing to run for Lok Sabha in 2024 against BJP politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is now the BJP MP in Amethi.

    Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

    Kishori Lal Sharma is originally from Ludhiana in Punjab and is thought to be close to the Gandhi family, having served as the Congress party's and Sonia Gandhi's manager in Rae Bareli while she was absent.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

    Sharma was close to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and following his death in 1991, his relationship with the Gandhi family grew closer. He moved to Amethi in 1983 and has worked for the Congress party ever since. Interestingly, KL Sharma played an important role in Sonia Gandhi's first election victory in 1999.

    Sharma began to administer the party's activities in both Uttar Pradesh constituencies, Amethi and Rae Bareli, when Sonia Gandhi abandoned her seat for son Rahul Gandhi in 2004 and relocated to Raebareli.

    Amethi was the Gandhi family's stronghold until 2019, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost the general election to BJP leader Smriti Irani. From 2004 until 2019, the Congress scion represented Amethi in the Lower House of parliament.

    Both Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma will file their nominations today, the last day for the same. Elections in Amethi and Raebareli will be held on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase process.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's opponent would be Dinesh Pratap Singh, who was announced as the BJP's pick from Raebareli on Thursday. Dinesh Singh lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi prediction comes true Congress Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda snt

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda

    Trudeau remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH) snt

    Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees vkp

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon