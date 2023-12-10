Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2022-23: Aston Villa secure surprise win over Arsenal, keeping their title aspirations alive

    Aston Villa emerged victorious with a pivotal 1-0 win over Arsenal, propelling them within two points of the Premier League summit. John McGinn's early goal became the decisive factor as Villa secured consecutive triumphs.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

    Aston Villa moved within two points of the Premier League summit with a crucial 1-0 victory over title contenders Arsenal. John McGinn's early goal proved decisive as Villa extended their winning streak at Villa Park, with back-to-back triumphs over Manchester City and Arsenal igniting hopes of a surprising title challenge. The only goal of the match came in the seventh minute when McGinn, Villa's captain, expertly connected with Leon Bailey's cross, finding the top corner.

    Reflecting on the monumental week, McGinn remarked, "It wasn't our best performance, but I'm certainly not complaining. The second half showed character and grit, and credit to the substitutes who came on."

    Arsenal's second league defeat of the season leaves them trailing one point behind league leaders Liverpool, who controversially secured a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's touchline ban forced him to watch from the stands, and his frustration grew as Arsenal missed key chances. The Gunners believed they should have had a penalty, and Kai Havertz's late goal was disallowed for handball.

    For Arsenal, this defeat raises questions about their title aspirations, particularly their reliance on a proven goal-scorer. Arteta expressed disappointment in the result, stating, "We were the better team; we didn't deserve to lose. Scoring is the only thing we miss today. We created some really big chances."

    Arsenal's missed opportunities, coupled with Aston Villa's resolute defense and clinical finishing, have left the Premier League title race wide open. Villa's manager, Unai Emery, relished the victory, but remained pragmatic, saying, "Today we are at game 16, and we are not a contender (for the title)."

    As the season progresses, Arsenal faces the challenge of regaining momentum, while Villa revels in a newfound confidence that could potentially reshape the Premier League landscape. The defeat opens an opportunity for fourth-placed Manchester City to narrow the gap when they face Luton on Sunday.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
