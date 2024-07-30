Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best

Manika Batra made history as the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a commanding 4-0 victory over world number 18 and local favorite Prithika Pavade on Monday.

Manika Batra made history as the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a commanding 4-0 victory over world number 18 and local favorite Prithika Pavade on Monday.

The 29-year-old Manika displayed dominant form throughout the match, winning 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. Prithika, who has Indian heritage, was outplayed from the start.

This achievement marks one of the most memorable moments in Indian table tennis history at the Olympics. Manika had previously reached the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics, and she surpassed that milestone with her performance on Monday.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot clinch bronze? Look at India's Day 4 schedule with timings

"I am happy that I beat a French player in Paris. I defeated a higher-ranked player. I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters, there are more rounds, I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do," Manika told PTI after her match.

Manika's decision to target Prithika's backhand proved to be very effective, even though it wasn't the strategy she had planned before the match.

"I had planned to play to her forehand as discussed with my coach but I was getting the points on her backhand, so I did not change the tactics. I did play a few shot on her forehand too, I did not want her to think that I am playing only on her backhand. It was a tough match. Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during the match. I will give my best whoever I play against in the next round," she said.

Prithika, born in a Paris suburb a year after her family moved from Puducherry to France in 2003, competed in the Tokyo Olympics and made a first-round exit. Since then, the 19-year-old left-handed player has improved significantly, rising to 18th in the world rankings compared to Manika's 28th.

Coming into the Olympics, Prithika had a strong showing, reaching the WTT final for the first time in her career in June. However, she struggled to overcome Manika, who delivered a dominant performance.

The first game was closely contested, with both players tied at 8-8. Manika capitalized on a backhand error from Prithika and finished the game with a powerful forehand drive that Prithika couldn't return.

Manika maintained her momentum in the second game, quickly taking a 3-1 lead. Although Prithika managed to equalize the score, inducing errors from Manika, the latter's consistent attack on Prithika's backhand gave her a decisive edge. Manika swiftly took a 9-6 lead, and two consecutive backhand errors from Prithika secured the second game for Manika.

The experienced Indian player continued her dominant form, quickly building a 3-0 lead in the third game as Prithika struggled with her returns.

In a desperate attempt to turn the tide, Prithika secured her first point with a powerful forehand winner. Despite a 5-1 lead for Manika, she persistently targeted Prithika's backhand, extending her advantage to 8-4.

Down 5-10, Prithika made a valiant effort, winning four consecutive points to narrow the gap. However, Manika needed just one more point to close the game. The home favorite netted a backhand drive, conceding the game and giving Manika a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth game, Manika's ferocious forehand earned her a 10-5 lead and five match points. She clinched the victory on her third match point when Prithika netted a backhand, winning the match in 37 minutes.

Latest Videos