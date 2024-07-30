Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot clinch bronze? Look at India's Day 4 schedule with timings

    As the Paris Olympics 2024 enters its fourth day, Indian athletes are set to deliver an action-packed schedule with high hopes pinned on Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot clinch bronze? Look at India's Day 4 schedule with timings snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    As the Paris Olympics 2024 enters its fourth day, Indian athletes are set to deliver an action-packed schedule with high hopes pinned on Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who will compete for a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

    Here’s a look at India’s full Day 4 schedule with key timings and events:

    SHOOTING

    • 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:00 PM IST
      Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be aiming to build on Bhaker's historic achievement as the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics. They face a formidable challenge against South Korea in India's quest for a second medal.

    • Trap Men’s Qualification, Day 2: 12:30 PM IST
      Prithviraj Tondaiman continues his campaign in the Trap Men’s qualification. After a challenging Day 1, Prithviraj needs a strong performance to secure a spot in the finals.

    • Trap Women’s Qualification, Day 1: 12:30 PM IST
      Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari begin their Trap Women’s qualification round with hopes of advancing to the next stage.

    ROWING

    • Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal: 1:40 PM IST
      Balraj Panwar, who secured his place in the quarterfinals after a commendable performance in the repechage race, will compete to reach the semifinals.

    HOCKEY

    • Men’s Pool B: India vs Ireland: 4:45 PM IST
      Following a thrilling late victory against Argentina, the Indian hockey team faces Ireland. A significant match as India aims to enhance their performance and secure a decisive win.

    ARCHERY

    • Women’s Individual Recurve, Round of 64: 5:15 PM IST onwards
      The spotlight shifts to individual events in archery. Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari will compete in their respective rounds with Ankita facing Wioleta Myszor and Bhajan up against Syifa Kamal if they advance past the initial rounds.

    • Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li: 10:46 PM IST
      Dhiraj will compete in the Round of 32, seeking to advance further in the competition.

    BADMINTON

    • Men’s Doubles Group C: Satwik-Chirag vs Alfian-Ardianto: 5:30 PM IST
      Satwik and Chirag are set for a crucial match to top Group C. A win here will secure their position in the quarterfinals.

    • Women’s Doubles Group C: Ashwini-Tanisha vs Mapasa-Yu: Not before 6:20 PM IST
      Ashwini and Tanisha play their final group stage match, aiming for a strong finish.

    BOXING

    • Men’s 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba: 7:16 PM IST
      Amit Panghal begins his journey in the knockout stages.

    • Women’s 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine vs Nesthy Petecio: 9:24 PM IST
      Jaismine kicks off her campaign in the Round of 32.

    • Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Castaneda: 1:22 AM IST (Wednesday)
      Preeti Pawar will compete in the Round of 16 in the early hours of Wednesday.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly misses medal, finishes fourth in men's 10m air rifle final

    INTERNATIONAL EVENTS TO WATCH

    • Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Team All-Round Final: 9:00 PM IST
      Simone Biles headlines this event as one of the Paris 2024 stars, competing for gold in the women’s team all-round final.

    • Tennis: Men’s and Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles, Round 2: 3:30 PM IST onwards
      Coco Gauff will be in action against Donna Vekic, while Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz return for doubles.

    • Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle: 12:32 AM IST (Wednesday)
      Daniel Wiffen, the world-record holder in this event, is the favorite to claim Ireland's first-ever gold.

    • Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 6:00 PM IST
      Top-seeded Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will be favorites against DPR Korea in the gold medal match.

    As Day 4 unfolds, Indian athletes are set to showcase their skills across various disciplines, with the potential for thrilling moments and significant achievements on the global stage.

