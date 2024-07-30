Paris Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot clinch bronze? Look at India's Day 4 schedule with timings

As the Paris Olympics 2024 enters its fourth day, Indian athletes are set to deliver an action-packed schedule with high hopes pinned on Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

As the Paris Olympics 2024 enters its fourth day, Indian athletes are set to deliver an action-packed schedule with high hopes pinned on Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who will compete for a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Here’s a look at India’s full Day 4 schedule with key timings and events:

SHOOTING

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:00 PM IST

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be aiming to build on Bhaker's historic achievement as the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics. They face a formidable challenge against South Korea in India's quest for a second medal.

Trap Men’s Qualification, Day 2: 12:30 PM IST

Prithviraj Tondaiman continues his campaign in the Trap Men’s qualification. After a challenging Day 1, Prithviraj needs a strong performance to secure a spot in the finals.

Trap Women’s Qualification, Day 1: 12:30 PM IST

Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari begin their Trap Women’s qualification round with hopes of advancing to the next stage.

ROWING

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal: 1:40 PM IST

Balraj Panwar, who secured his place in the quarterfinals after a commendable performance in the repechage race, will compete to reach the semifinals.

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool B: India vs Ireland: 4:45 PM IST

Following a thrilling late victory against Argentina, the Indian hockey team faces Ireland. A significant match as India aims to enhance their performance and secure a decisive win.

ARCHERY

Women’s Individual Recurve, Round of 64: 5:15 PM IST onwards

The spotlight shifts to individual events in archery. Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari will compete in their respective rounds with Ankita facing Wioleta Myszor and Bhajan up against Syifa Kamal if they advance past the initial rounds.

Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li: 10:46 PM IST

Dhiraj will compete in the Round of 32, seeking to advance further in the competition.

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles Group C: Satwik-Chirag vs Alfian-Ardianto: 5:30 PM IST

Satwik and Chirag are set for a crucial match to top Group C. A win here will secure their position in the quarterfinals.

Women’s Doubles Group C: Ashwini-Tanisha vs Mapasa-Yu: Not before 6:20 PM IST

Ashwini and Tanisha play their final group stage match, aiming for a strong finish.

BOXING

Men’s 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba: 7:16 PM IST

Amit Panghal begins his journey in the knockout stages.

Women’s 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine vs Nesthy Petecio: 9:24 PM IST

Jaismine kicks off her campaign in the Round of 32.

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Castaneda: 1:22 AM IST (Wednesday)

Preeti Pawar will compete in the Round of 16 in the early hours of Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS TO WATCH

Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Team All-Round Final: 9:00 PM IST

Simone Biles headlines this event as one of the Paris 2024 stars, competing for gold in the women’s team all-round final.

Tennis: Men’s and Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles, Round 2: 3:30 PM IST onwards

Coco Gauff will be in action against Donna Vekic, while Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz return for doubles.

Swimming: Men’s 800m Freestyle: 12:32 AM IST (Wednesday)

Daniel Wiffen, the world-record holder in this event, is the favorite to claim Ireland's first-ever gold.

Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 6:00 PM IST

Top-seeded Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will be favorites against DPR Korea in the gold medal match.

As Day 4 unfolds, Indian athletes are set to showcase their skills across various disciplines, with the potential for thrilling moments and significant achievements on the global stage.

