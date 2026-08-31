Captain Mitchell Santner's superb five-wicket haul (5/16) skittled Dublin Guardians for 109. Edinburgh Castle Rockers chased the target with ease, securing a four-wicket victory with 38 balls to spare in the European T20 Premier League.

Mitchell Santner delivered a captain's performance with the ball as Edinburgh Castle Rockers secured a commanding four-wicket victory over Dublin Guardians in match eight of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) at Sportpark Westvliet. Dublin Guardians won the toss and elected to bat, but Edinburgh's bowling attack quickly turned the decision into a difficult day for the Guardians. The Rockers struck regularly throughout the innings, preventing Dublin from building any substantial partnerships and eventually dismissing them for 109 in 18 overs, according to a release.

Santner's Fifer Restricts Dublin

James Vince provided the strongest resistance for Dublin, producing an attacking 40 from 30 balls, including five fours and a six. He initially gave the Guardians momentum, but his dismissal for 40 triggered another period of pressure as Dublin struggled to maintain their scoring rate.

Sanjay Krishnamurthy added 24 from 24 balls, while Matt Hollard contributed a late nine. However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Edinburgh's attack kept Dublin from building the partnerships they needed.

The defining spell came from Edinburgh captain Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand all-rounder produced a superb five-wicket haul, finishing with 5 for 16 from four overs. Santner repeatedly found ways to break Dublin's resistance, accounting for Daryl Mitchell, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, James Vince and Matt Hollard. His spell also came at an exceptional economy rate of just four runs an over.

Trent Boult supported his captain with two wickets, while Tom Curran, Jack Jarvis and JJ Smuts also claimed one apiece as Edinburgh completed the job with two overs to spare.

Rockers Cruise to Victory

Chasing 110, the Rockers approached the target with confidence. With the total modest, Edinburgh were able to maintain control despite losing six wickets during the chase, as quoted by the release.

The decisive contribution came through their ability to keep the required rate comfortably within reach. Edinburgh reached 110 for six in 13.4 overs, completing a four-wicket victory with 38 balls remaining.

Contrasting Fortunes for Rockers and Guardians

For Dublin, the defeat continues a difficult start to the tournament. Despite individual contributions from James Vince and Sanjay Krishnamurthy, the Guardians were unable to build the substantial total needed to put Edinburgh under pressure.

For the Rockers, the victory was built on a ruthless bowling performance and a composed chase. Santner's five-wicket burst provided the defining moment of the match, restricting Dublin to a total that Edinburgh's batting unit could comfortably overhaul.

The result strengthens Edinburgh Castle Rockers' position in the early ETPL campaign, while Dublin Guardians are still searching for their first win and a complete performance with both bat and ball.