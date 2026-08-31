Pakistan skipper Babar Azam blamed batting failure for the 194-run loss to England in the second Test. While praising Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Abbas, he noted the batting unit collapsed in both innings, failing to chase a target of 389.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that his team's batting failure was the key reason behind their 194-run defeat against England in the second Test at Lord's, while praising Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Abbas for their performances.

After the loss, Babar said Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss to make use of the conditions, but the batting unit failed to capitalise on the opportunities in both innings. "I think we won the toss and bowled first, and we tried to utilise the conditions. Then, the batting was not up to the mark. Second innings again, bowling...Abbas was outstanding. Batting again collapsed," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

The Pakistan captain highlighted Saud Shakeel's fighting knock, saying the batter showed "class and determination" while trying to build a partnership during the chase. "I think Saud showed class and determination. We just followed our plans and tried to build a partnership, but unfortunately we didn't have partnerships," he added.

Babar also praised Mohammed Abbas for his five-wicket haul in the second innings, calling it a special achievement at the iconic venue. "I think a Lord's five-for is a memorable moment for Abbas. To be honest, we're trying to do our best with both batting and bowling," Babar said.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup as England bowled out the visitors for 194 while chasing a target of 389. Robinson starred with match figures of 8/35 and was named Player of the Match.

Earlier, England recovered from a difficult start in the first innings after Pakistan reduced them to 77/4. Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) steadied the innings, while lower-order contributions from Gus Atkinson (45) and Josh Tongue (30*) helped England post 290.

Pakistan's bowlers Mohammed Abbas (4/73) and Mohammed Ali (3/86) impressed, but their batters struggled as they were bowled out for 110 in the first innings. Robinson claimed four wickets, while Archer and Tongue picked up three and two wickets respectively to give England an 180-run lead.

England set Pakistan a target of 389 after scoring 208 in their second innings, with Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 54. Abbas claimed a five-wicket haul for Pakistan. In the chase, Pakistan lost early wickets before Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel attempted a recovery with a 97-run partnership. Shakeel scored a fighting 97, but England's bowlers continued to dominate as Pakistan were dismissed for 194.