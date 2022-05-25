Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Doncic bounces back to help Mavericks stay alive vs Warriors

    Dallas Mavericks have bounced back to stay alive in the NBA Western Conference Finals against Golden State Warriors, thanks to Luka Doncic. With the Game 4 win, the Warriors still lead 3-1.

    Dallas, First Published May 25, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals continue to keep the thrill alive. Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. Trailing 0-3 in the seven-game series, the hosts were desperate to win in Game 4 to stay alive in the series. Thanks to Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have managed to bounce back by a game to keep their hopes alive for the finals, as it still trials 1-3 before the series moves back to San Francisco. While the Mavericks were excellent in terms of their offensive gameplay this time, they aim to do the unthinkable, turn this around and win the series 4-3, a feat that has never been attained in NBA history.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Doncic was carrying the scoring burden on his shoulders all along in the opening three games, with hardly any support from his teammates. However, it all changes in this tie. Six of the Mavericks players achieved double figures. In the meantime, Doncic was all-praise for his side’s defensive workout, especially at restricting Warriors’ key man Stephen Curry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: NBA Western Conference Finals - Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “Our defence was amazing today. That’s how we’ve got to play. When we play like this, we’re a dangerous team. You never know. We’re going to stick together. It will be tough, but we have to stay together,” Doncic said after the match. Meanwhile, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd warned his side not to get carried away with a win, as a defeat would knock his side out of Finals contention.

    “We believe it’s just one game at a time. We did our part tonight and found a way to win tonight. The next part is to find a way to win on the road. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. It’s still 3-1, and Golden State is a tough place to play. But we’ve won there before. We have to take care of the ball and make shots,” reminded Kidd.

