NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

Andrew Wiggins was in top form as Golden State Warriors powered past Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Western Conference finals. The Warriors are 3-0 up and are a win away from a finals berth.

The NBA 2022 Western Conference finals continue between Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Game 3 of the seven-match series was played on Sunday night at the American Airlines Arena in Dalla, Texas. Trailing 0-2, the hosts needed to develop something unique and extraordinary to stay in the contention. However, the visitors continued their blazing form to outperform the former again. The Warriors won 109-100, going 3-0 up in the series. It is just a win away from sealing its spot in the finals. Andrew Wiggins played a pivotal role in this win, while Luka Doncic could not do anything special for the Mavericks.

Doncic was decent throughout the match, as he even scored a stunning 32-foot buzzer-beater to end the opening quarter, while Stephen Curry was reminiscent. The former gathered ten points in the first period, while the Mavericks led by three points. However, Doncic lacked enough support, with the hosts firing just 40% from the field, while the three-point range happened to be just 28.9%.

Doncic collected 40 points, his eighth of the season, which happens to be a Mavericks record. While Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell could manage just 12 in total, Bullock fired none-for ten from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie happened to be the host's leading scorer with 26 points.

Its shooting mishits never threatened the Warriors. The long ball did not work for either side, with the visitors managing to shoot just 34.4%. But, they scored on the board, making it 47-33 in advantage. Curry was the leading scorer for it with 31 points, while Wiggins managed 27.

On the other hand, Otto Porter Jr. suffered a foot injury leading to X-rays and was ruled out at half-time with soreness. While the Warriors led by a point at HT, the Mavericks presented another disastrous performance in the third quarter, making it no way back. Game 4 happens on Tuesday at the same venue.