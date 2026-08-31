FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised Lionel Messi following his retirement from international football. Messi announced his decision just days after Argentina's 2026 World Cup final loss and the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

FIFA President Praises Messi's Career

FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Argentina legend Lionel Messi following his announcement of retirement from international football, praising his extraordinary career and lasting impact on the sport. Messi, in an Instagram post on Monday, said he had made the call to retire just two days after Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain. He also said the death of his father, Jorge Messi, influenced his decision.

In an Instagram post, Infantino praised Messi's extraordinary international career, highlighting his 2022 World Cup triumph, record appearances and goals for Argentina, and his lasting impact on football. "Congratulations @leomessi on an extraordinary international career which has inspired millions and redefined the beautiful game. A FIFA World Cup winner in 2022, Argentina's all-time leader for appearances and goals as well as the record holder for the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history, your magical talent and humility will be remembered forever," said Infantino. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino) Infantino lauded Messi for the unforgettable memories he created while representing Argentina and for bringing football fans together around the world.

"Thank you for every unforgettable memory while wearing the colours of @afaseleccion and for uniting fans across every corner of the globe. I wish you all the very best for your next chapter," he said.

Messi Explains 'Hurtful' Decision

Messi announced his international retirement over one month after Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain by 1-0 and just days after the demise of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi's father died on August 8 in the central Argentine city of Rosario at the age of 68.

In his written statement, as quoted by 433, Messi said, "After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment."

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," he added.

Messi acknowledged that the end of this chapter of his career "hurts him a lot", as he "gave everything he had and he does not have anything more to give". He also pointed to the emergence of young talent within the squad, saying that they "deserve to be here".

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here," he said.

A Legendary International Career

The Argentina skipper is his country's most-capped player and highest goal scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the highest goal-scorer in South American football history.

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating a Kylian Mbappe-powered France in the final. It was his country's first WC in 36 years and their third overall, as per ESPN. Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina's 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year, but reversed his retirement, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals. In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

Messi will, however, continue playing for his club, Inter Miami, in Major League Soccer (MLS). (ANI)