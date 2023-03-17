Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after Crystal Palace sacks Viera on St Patrick's Day

    Crystal Palace has had a dismal season, having been ousted from every event, while it struggles at 12th in the EPL. Meanwhile, on St Patrick's Day, club boss Patrick Viera was sacked, leading to a hilarious meme fest on social media.

    Meme fest explodes after Crystal Palace sacks Viera on Saint St Patrick's Day-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    English club Crystal Palace has had a challenging season, even with ex-Arsenal legend Patrick Viera taking charge as the head coach last season. While winning a title has never been the question for the Eagles, it is struggling in the 12th place in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season and is toiling for a European spot finish, i.e. the top seven.

    Sensing barely any significant improvement this season, especially after an early exit in domestic tournaments, compared to the FA Cup semis last season, the club management has taken the harsh call of sacking Viera. The development was confirmed by Palace on Friday, while the moment turned out to be more than a coincidence, as the day happens to be St Patrick's Day, leading to a meme fest on social media, as fans drew a connection to the day with Viera's first name.

    ALSO READ: Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame'

    Speaking on Viera's sacking, the Eagles chairman Steve Parish said in a media release, "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position. We felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

    "Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and his colleagues and I hold him in the highest regard. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and a respectable 12th-placed finish last season, playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad before his arrival. Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the best for their futures," added Parish.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: India brings in Kuldeep Yadav, Australia keeps out David Warner; here is how fans reacted-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: India brings in Kuldeep, Australia keeps out Warner; here's how fans reacted

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive-ayh

    WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner's all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive

    football ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season snt

    ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai snt

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka 289 government colleges accredited by NAAC in two years - adt

    Karnataka: 289 government colleges accredited by NAAC in two years

    Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata, slams Centre for misusing central agencies; check details AJR

    Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata, slams Centre for misusing central agencies; check details

    China Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine AJR

    China's Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine

    2 teachers identified as masterminds of Class 10 question paper leak: Assam DGP

    BREAKING: 2 teachers identified as masterminds of Class 10 question paper leak: Assam DGP

    Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai house displays WARNING message for violators; read on to know vma

    Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai house displays WARNING message for violators; read on to know

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon