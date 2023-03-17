Meme fest explodes after Crystal Palace sacks Viera on St Patrick's Day

Crystal Palace has had a dismal season, having been ousted from every event, while it struggles at 12th in the EPL. Meanwhile, on St Patrick's Day, club boss Patrick Viera was sacked, leading to a hilarious meme fest on social media.

English club Crystal Palace has had a challenging season, even with ex-Arsenal legend Patrick Viera taking charge as the head coach last season. While winning a title has never been the question for the Eagles, it is struggling in the 12th place in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season and is toiling for a European spot finish, i.e. the top seven.

Sensing barely any significant improvement this season, especially after an early exit in domestic tournaments, compared to the FA Cup semis last season, the club management has taken the harsh call of sacking Viera. The development was confirmed by Palace on Friday, while the moment turned out to be more than a coincidence, as the day happens to be St Patrick's Day, leading to a meme fest on social media, as fans drew a connection to the day with Viera's first name.

Speaking on Viera's sacking, the Eagles chairman Steve Parish said in a media release, "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position. We felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

"Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and his colleagues and I hold him in the highest regard. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and a respectable 12th-placed finish last season, playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad before his arrival. Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the best for their futures," added Parish.