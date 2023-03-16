Game on! FIFA ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports; re-elected President Infantino vows 'best egame'

EA Sports is preparing to head out on its own and has vowed to “put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience”.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, has indicated that the organisation will still create an annual video game even though its collaboration with EA Sports has ended.

It was stated in May 2022 that a virtual world parting of ways would occur, ending a 30-year collaboration.

Fifa reportedly increased its licencing price demand from 150 million dollars per year to 250 million dollars with the release of FIFA 23, which marked the end of an association that dates back to 1994.

They still boast "more than 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world", but can no longer call upon the full support of a prominent partner.

Following his re-election as FIFA President in Rwanda for another four-year cycle through 2027, Infantino said that football's governing body will deliver their own simulator experience.

"The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon," Infantino stated.

"Being president of FIFA is an incredible honour, an incredible privilege. It is also a great, great responsibility. I'm truly humbled and touched by your support. I promise you I will continue serving FIFA, serving football all over the world, serving all 211 member associations of FIFA," Infantino added after his re-election.

Last week, FIFA unveiled plans for a 48-team World Cup starting in 2026 and a brand-new 32-team Club World Cup starting in 2025.

Also, Infantino hinted at a change to the offside rule on Thursday, noting that VAR is now utilised in more than 100 nations and that plans for a women's Club World Cup are also in the works.

“We are testing the offside rule to give advantage to the attacker,” he said.

“It will make football more attractive for the fans who are watching.”