Lewis Hamilton confirms Chelsea bid; reveals was bullied into being Arsenal fan

The seven-times Formula 1 champion, in addition to tennis ace Serena Williams, have joined a bid being led by Sir Martin Broughton to take over Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Sir Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he is part of a bid to take over Chelsea, describing the chance to hold a minor state in the Premier League club as 'one of the greatest opportunities'.

The seven-time Formula One champion, along with 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, have joined a consortium being led by former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton to take over from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

According to reports, Hamilton, whose personal wealth is estimated to be around 260 million pounds, is expected to invest close to 10 million pounds should the bid be successful. Reports added that the Mercedes driver could take up a formal role with the club in promoting diversity and inclusion. A decision around the preferred bidder to take over the west London club could be made early next week.

"I do, very much so," the 37-year-old said when asked if he was interested at a press conference before this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"I've been a football fan since I was a kid and played from the age of four to about 17. I played in my school team every year through my childhood. I've been to numerous games," he added.

Also read: Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who is known to be an Arsenal fan, revealed how he became a Gunners supporter - by his sister physically forcing him to! However, he emphasized that his previous affiliation with the north London club will have no impact on his interest in a role at Stamford Bridge.

"When I was young, around the corner from where I lived, I played football with all the kids and a couple of my close friends. I really wanted to fit in. I was the only kid of colour there, but the kids all supported someone different," he stated.

"One was Tottenham, one was Man U, and I remember switching between teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister punching me several times in the arm, basically beating me to say I had to support Arsenal," Hamilton added.

"So at five or six years old, I then became a supporter of Arsenal, but my Uncle Terry is a big Blues fan. I've been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I am a sporting fan. It is the biggest sport in the world, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful. When I heard of the opportunity, I thought, 'wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of something so great'," the seven-time F1 champion concluded.