Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lewis Hamilton confirms Chelsea bid; reveals was bullied into being Arsenal fan

    The seven-times Formula 1 champion, in addition to tennis ace Serena Williams, have joined a bid being led by Sir Martin Broughton to take over Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

    Lewis Hamilton confirms Chelsea bid; reveals was bullied into being Arsenal fan snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imola, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    Sir Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he is part of a bid to take over Chelsea, describing the chance to hold a minor state in the Premier League club as 'one of the greatest opportunities'.

    The seven-time Formula One champion, along with 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, have joined a consortium being led by former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton to take over from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

    According to reports, Hamilton, whose personal wealth is estimated to be around 260 million pounds, is expected to invest close to 10 million pounds should the bid be successful. Reports added that the Mercedes driver could take up a formal role with the club in promoting diversity and inclusion. A decision around the preferred bidder to take over the west London club could be made early next week.

    "I do, very much so," the 37-year-old said when asked if he was interested at a press conference before this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. 

    "I've been a football fan since I was a kid and played from the age of four to about 17. I played in my school team every year through my childhood. I've been to numerous games," he added.

    Also read: Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

    Meanwhile, Hamilton, who is known to be an Arsenal fan, revealed how he became a Gunners supporter - by his sister physically forcing him to! However, he emphasized that his previous affiliation with the north London club will have no impact on his interest in a role at Stamford Bridge.

    "When I was young, around the corner from where I lived, I played football with all the kids and a couple of my close friends. I really wanted to fit in. I was the only kid of colour there, but the kids all supported someone different," he stated.

    "One was Tottenham, one was Man U, and I remember switching between teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister punching me several times in the arm, basically beating me to say I had to support Arsenal," Hamilton added.

    "So at five or six years old, I then became a supporter of Arsenal, but my Uncle Terry is a big Blues fan. I've been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I am a sporting fan. It is the biggest sport in the world, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful. When I heard of the opportunity, I thought, 'wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of something so great'," the seven-time F1 champion concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated snt

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!-ayh

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs RR delhi-rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    tennis WATCH Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return snt

    WATCH: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated snt

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos RBA

    How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos

    All options open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership's terrific decision-making ability-dnm

    ‘All options’ open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership’s ‘terrific decision-making ability’

    Include fibre-rich veggies and fruits to control your blood-sugar levels this summer - adt

    Include fibre-rich veggies and fruits to control your blood-sugar levels this summer

    Maxi dress white t shirt sunglasses more Here are 7 must haves for summer 2022 gcw

    Maxi dress, white t-shirt, sunglasses, more: Here are 7 must-haves for summer 2022

    Recent Videos

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon
    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon