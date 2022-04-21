Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams are reportedly joining Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to try and purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

In what has got Chelsea fans excited, seven-time Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Willams are reportedly joining Sir Martin Broughton's bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

According to a Sky Sports report, the paid are set to invest up to 20 million pounds if Broughton's bid is successful. The report adds that the Mercedes driver is 'likely to play a formal role in Chelsea's future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion if the bid is successful.'

The former chairman of Liverpool FC is spearheading one of three bids competing to take control of the Stamford Bridge club. The other two come from LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

Hamilton and Williams form part of Broughton's consortium, including financial backing from American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, who would control a majority stake in the club. The pair currently hold shares in Crystal Palace, which they would be required to sell in the event of taking over Chelsea.

Other investors who have joined Broughton's bid include the Canadian Rogers family, the Tsai family of Taiwan, and brewing magnate Alejandro Santo Domingo.

Following this news, fans of the west London club took to Twitter to express their views, with some even suggesting that it appears everyone in the world is looking to buy Chelsea. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

The west London side has been up for sale since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, with the billionaire's close ties with President Vladimir Putin coming under intense security.

The Russian oligarch's UK assets have been frozen, putting Chelsea in a massive financial soup as they struggle to carry on their day-to-day transactions, including the sale of tickets or opening up of their retail stores.

Chelsea suffered yet another shock defeat at home against Arsenal on Wednesday on the pitch. Real Madrid knocked the Blues out of the UEFA Champions League last week, and Chelsea also lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February. Thomas Tuchel's men are not in contention to win the Premier League but did secure their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup victory in January and will face Liverpool again in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley in May.

Also read: 11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics