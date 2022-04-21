Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

    Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams are reportedly joining Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to try and purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Martin Broughton's bid snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    In what has got Chelsea fans excited, seven-time Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Willams are reportedly joining Sir Martin Broughton's bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

    According to a Sky Sports report, the paid are set to invest up to 20 million pounds if Broughton's bid is successful. The report adds that the Mercedes driver is 'likely to play a formal role in Chelsea's future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion if the bid is successful.'

    The former chairman of Liverpool FC is spearheading one of three bids competing to take control of the Stamford Bridge club. The other two come from LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

    Hamilton and Williams form part of Broughton's consortium, including financial backing from American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, who would control a majority stake in the club. The pair currently hold shares in Crystal Palace, which they would be required to sell in the event of taking over Chelsea.

    Other investors who have joined Broughton's bid include the Canadian Rogers family, the Tsai family of Taiwan, and brewing magnate Alejandro Santo Domingo.

    Following this news, fans of the west London club took to Twitter to express their views, with some even suggesting that it appears everyone in the world is looking to buy Chelsea. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

    The west London side has been up for sale since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, with the billionaire's close ties with President Vladimir Putin coming under intense security.

    The Russian oligarch's UK assets have been frozen, putting Chelsea in a massive financial soup as they struggle to carry on their day-to-day transactions, including the sale of tickets or opening up of their retail stores.

    Chelsea suffered yet another shock defeat at home against Arsenal on Wednesday on the pitch. Real Madrid knocked the Blues out of the UEFA Champions League last week, and Chelsea also lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February. Thomas Tuchel's men are not in contention to win the Premier League but did secure their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup victory in January and will face Liverpool again in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley in May.

    Also read: 11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024 snt

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024

    football epl Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror snt

    Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    football epl Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool snt

    Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community RBA

    Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community

    Gesture recognition to whiteboard Zoom announces new features for better experience gcw

    Gesture recognition to whiteboard: Zoom announces new features for better experience

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season-ayh

    Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season

    football 11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics snt

    11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon