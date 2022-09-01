Leandro Paredes is joining Juventus on loan from PSG; how special is he?

Leandro Paredes has completed his move to Juventus from PSG on loan. The Argentine midfielder will play for the Old Lady for the season, while it has the option of buying him from the French champion. How good is he?

As the European transfer deadline day has arrived, some promising players are making moves at the last moment regarding their career growth. On the same note, Argentine defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes has completed his move to Italian giants Juventus from French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both clubs announced the deal on Wednesday night, as the Argentine would play for the Old Lady for the rest of the season. In the meantime, the Massimiliano Allegri-managed side also has the option to buy him next season, which would cost €22.6 million, provided "certain given sporting objectives" are met.

Juventus released an official statement on his signing: "The roster of Juventus midfielders has been enhanced with the arrival of Leandro Paredes, who is officially a new Juventus player. The Argentine arrives on loan from Paris Saint-Germain." Also, PSG released its official statement, reading, "Leandro Paredes has joined Juventus for the 2022-23 season on a loan deal with a purchase option. Paris Saint-Germain would like to wish Leandro Paredes a great season in his new colours."

Paredes has had a decent career so far. The 28-year-old began his career with Argentine outfit Boca Juniors in 2010. Since 2014, he has played for five European clubs, while Juventus will be his sixth in Europe. In 295 matches, he has scored 24 goals, while his best stint was with Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he scored ten in 61.

As for his accolades, he won the Ligue 1 with PSG on three instances, while he has ten laurels to his name. He is known for his composed style of play, as he could balance defence and attack per the situation. He has also played 44 games for Argentina, scoring four goals, and has won the Copa América and CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.