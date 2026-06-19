ICC Chairman Jay Shah met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss cricket development. Talks focused on grassroots programmes, youth development, emerging players, and using cricket for social impact and economic growth in Sri Lanka.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met with President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss cricket development in Sri Lanka, with a focus on grassroots programmes, youth development, and opportunities for emerging players. Jay Shah shared this news in a social media post on Friday.

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Shah on Boosting Sri Lankan Cricket

"It was a privilege to meet His Excellency President @anuradisanayake today and discuss the current status of cricket in Sri Lanka. Our discussions focused on increasing opportunities for emerging players, supporting grassroots and youth development programmes, and leveraging cricket as a vehicle for social impact and economic growth," Shah wrote on X.

ICC chairman said views were also exchanged on the role Sri Lanka continues to play in hosting major international events and contributing to the global development of our sport.

"Sri Lanka holds a special place in the history of cricket, and I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to further strengthen the game and create new opportunities for future generations. My sincere thanks to His Excellency for his time and unwavering support for cricket," he added.

Jay Shah's ICC Chairmanship

Jay Shah took over the chairmanship of ICC in December 2024, leaving his post as the secretary of BCCI. Under him, the ICC has organised several high-profile tournaments such as the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2026 ICC U19 World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year.

India's Dominance in White-Ball Cricket

Team India has also been a dominant force on the field, having all these aforementioned white-ball titles to their name, making it a limited-overs cricket superpower. (ANI)