    'Good addition': Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move

    Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra praised World Athletics' decision to grant $50,000 to all gold medalists at the Paris Olympic Games. He expressed his desire for similar incentives to be extended to athletes in other international competitions.

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra praised World Athletics' decision to grant $50,000 to all gold medalists at the Paris Olympic Games. He expressed his desire for similar incentives to be extended to athletes in other international competitions. This initiative marks a significant step, with gold medalists across 48 athletics events at the Paris Games set to receive the substantial award. World Athletics has also committed to expanding this practice, intending to include all three medalists at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

    "Money-wise in athletics, there isn't the kind of money that is in tennis or football among other sports," said Neeraj during an online interaction facilitated by his sponsors JSW Sports.

    "World Athletics' decision to announce prize money for gold-winning athletes at the Paris Olympics is a good start. It's a good addition. WA is getting very active. In due course, I suppose, they will also give monetary incentives in competitions like the Diamond League, which will be good," said Chopra, who is also a World Championships gold-medallist.

    Also read: World Athletics breaks ground: Offers $50,000 prize money to Paris Olympics track and field gold medallists

    World Athletics President Sebastian Coe emphasized that providing prize money for Olympic medallists was long overdue, citing track and field athletes' significant contributions to the substantial revenue generated by the quadrennial Summer Games. Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist himself, acknowledged that he had not conferred with the International Olympic Committee, the entity responsible for organizing the Olympic Games. This decision could potentially lead to tension between the two organizations.

    "I don't know, I have not discussed this with them (IOC)," Coe told reporters in a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

    The modern Olympics initially began as an amateur event, and despite the significant financial rewards many medallists receive from their governments, national sports bodies, and sponsors, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) traditionally refrains from awarding prize money.

    For instance, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) provided substantial monetary rewards to its medallists at the Tokyo Olympics, with gold medalists receiving Rs 75 lakh each, silver medalists receiving Rs 40 lakh, bronze medalists receiving Rs 25 lakh, and participants receiving Rs 1 lakh each.

    Despite this tradition, Sebastian Coe, who secured gold medals in the 1,500 meters at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, has dismissed concerns that World Athletics' new initiative would compromise the amateur spirit of the Games.

    "...I have always said that I wanted the athletes to benefit from the proceeds of growth," he asserted.

    Chopra concurred with the vision and emphasized the critical importance of financial security for athletes.

    "...at the end of the day, the money we earn now is enough to sustain the athletes. It is helping us lead a comfortable life, give our families a comfortable living," he explained.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
