    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Sporting advisor Luis Campos gives ultimate response

    In an interview with Telefoot, PSG's sporting advisor Luis Campos spoke about Lionel Messi's contract extension, Kylian Mbappe's injury, Neymar's progress, Hakim Ziyech's transfer collapse and more.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been hitting the headlines, with the 35-year-old forward's contract ending in June 2023. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently left fans guessing over his international future, has been prolific for the French giants this season. And supporters would want the Argentinean to stay at Parc des Princes, despite reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami and former team Barcelona.

    However, speaking to Telefoot, PSG's sporting advisor Luis Campos spilt the beans on Messi's contract extension talks, spoke about Kylian Mbappe's injury, Neymar's progress, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech's failed transfer move and move.

    Also read: 'I love Messi because...': Inter Miami co-owner Beckham explains what makes PSG star special

    "At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project. I can't hide it," Campos said.

    "We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us," the PSG sporting advisor added.

    The World Cup winner Lionel Messi has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, managing to score 10 goals and hand out 10 assists for Les Parisiens. The 35-year-old gave PSG the lead against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Saturday with a low-curled finish in the 58th minute.

    In his interview with Telefoot, Campos also recalled his conversation with Messi at half-time of PSG's 3-1 win over Montpellier on Thursday, during which star forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a thigh injury.

    Also read: Revealed: What Messi and Mbappe discussed after Argentina beat France to win World Cup 2022

    "I remember a word I said to Messi at half-time against Montpellier: 'You have to take everyone else with you.' He replied: 'calm down'. And he had an exceptional second period," the PSG sporting advisor said.

    Talking about Mbappe's injury, with the French star slated to miss the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, Campos stated, "Losing Kylian, of course, it's hard. I saw him very sad after his injury. But I also saw him working today to speed up his recovery as soon as possible. That's the personality of winners."

    The Portuguese also lauded the 24-year-old as one of the best in the world, stating, "If Kylian is one of the best strikers in the world? He is already the best striker…"

    Campos also lauded PSG star Neymar's progress this season. "The truth is that since my arrival at PSG, I have no criticism to make about Neymar. Always on time, always with a good disposition. This Neymar is incredible," the PSG sporting advisor noted.

    He also revealed that during the January transfer window, the French giants did everything possible in their capacity to rope in Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. "We did everything. But as with all transfers, the three parties have to work well. It worked with PSG, with Ziyech, but unfortunately, at the last moment, not with Chelsea," Campos explained.

    Also read: PSG, Bayern Munich fans engage in war of words as Mbappe injury looms large over Champions League clash

    Meanwhile, discussing his stint with PSG and what plans he has for the club's future, Campos stated, "A revolution since my arrival? I don't like the word revolution. We are trying to set up a working model. I think it's positive. It's a start, but with good results."

    "I am 1000% involved in this project. This year is special. The biggest event is the extension of Mbappé. It is a great job for the president: it is extraordinary," Campos added.

    "The big stars cannot win a trophy alone. They can win a match, two matches, or a few matches. But they need others, harmony. We have made great progress, but we must continue to progress," the PSG sporting advisor noted.

    "Of course we will give time to our young people. The coach understands very well what our project is. We know very well that we have to do it, and we will do it!" he told Telefoot.

