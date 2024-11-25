Naga Chaitanya reveals why he’s marrying Sobhita Dhulipala; Read on

After over two years of speculation surrounding their relationship, Naga Chaitanya finally opens up about his decision to marry Sobhita Dhulipala, revealing the reasons behind their bond and upcoming wedding.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is approaching. The ceremony will take place on December 4th at Annapurna Studios with a limited guest list of 300 close family, friends, and prominent figures, as revealed by Nagarjuna.

Naga Chaitanya desired a simple wedding, personally overseeing arrangements with Sobhita, as confirmed by Nagarjuna. Despite over two years of dating and circulating photos, Chaitanya remained silent until their engagement announcement on August 8th.

Sobhita initially dismissed rumors, but the couple surprised everyone with their engagement. Nagarjuna officially welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family via social media, extending his best wishes to the couple.

Naga Chaitanya finally reveals the reason behind his decision to marry Sobhita Dhulipala. In an English media interview, he shared details about their simple, traditional wedding, emphasizing their personal involvement in the planning process.

The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios, a special place for the Akkineni family, in front of ANR's statue. Chaitanya expressed his eagerness to start a new life with Sobhita, highlighting her understanding and ability to fill a void in his life.

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a new film, "Thandel," directed by Chandoo Mondeti, an emotional love drama, as he seeks a solid hit after his previous films faced setbacks.

Latest Videos