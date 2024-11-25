Naga Chaitanya reveals why he’s marrying Sobhita Dhulipala; Read on

After over two years of speculation surrounding their relationship, Naga Chaitanya finally opens up about his decision to marry Sobhita Dhulipala, revealing the reasons behind their bond and upcoming wedding.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 8:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 8:16 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is approaching. The ceremony will take place on December 4th at Annapurna Studios with a limited guest list of 300 close family, friends, and prominent figures, as revealed by Nagarjuna.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya desired a simple wedding, personally overseeing arrangements with Sobhita, as confirmed by Nagarjuna. Despite over two years of dating and circulating photos, Chaitanya remained silent until their engagement announcement on August 8th.

article_image3

Sobhita initially dismissed rumors, but the couple surprised everyone with their engagement. Nagarjuna officially welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family via social media, extending his best wishes to the couple.

article_image4

Naga Chaitanya finally reveals the reason behind his decision to marry Sobhita Dhulipala. In an English media interview, he shared details about their simple, traditional wedding, emphasizing their personal involvement in the planning process.

article_image5

The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios, a special place for the Akkineni family, in front of ANR's statue. Chaitanya expressed his eagerness to start a new life with Sobhita, highlighting her understanding and ability to fill a void in his life.

article_image6

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a new film, "Thandel," directed by Chandoo Mondeti, an emotional love drama, as he seeks a solid hit after his previous films faced setbacks.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2: 'Kissik' song OUT! Allu Arjun and Sreeleela light up stage with killer moves NTI

Pushpa 2: 'Kissik' song OUT! Allu Arjun and Sreeleela light up stage with killer moves

PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna enjoy cozy lunch date amid relationship rumors NTI

PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna enjoy cozy lunch date amid relationship rumors

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch]

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Recent Stories

Karnataka Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi vkp

Karnataka: Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes ATG

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president anr

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president

Rural Postal Life Insurance: Invest 2000, Earn 27 Lakhs RBA

Smart Investment: Earn Over Rs 27 Lakh by saving Rs 2,000

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon