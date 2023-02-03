Revealed: What Messi and Mbappe discussed after Argentina beat France to win World Cup 2022

Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022 in December, and the equation between PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ever since continues to hog the headlines.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France went down into the history of the showpiece tournament as a thrilling encounter, which saw Lionel Messi and Co. emerge victorious after beating the defending champions on penalties. The encounter in Doha's Lusail Stadium witnessed a brace from the Argentinean superstar and a stellar hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe, which resulted in the scores to level at 3-3 in extra time.

Messi lifted the coveted World Cup 2022 trophy and was also awarded the Golden Ball, while Mbappe was handed over the Golden Boot honour. Argentina's third World Cup glory was celebrated by fans worldwide, with some even trolling the 24-year-old Frenchman. La Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mocked the PSG sensation at the presentation ceremony and during the team's celebrations in Buenos Aires.

The Argentinean fans' and a few players' attitudes towards Les Bleus, especially Mbappe, left PSG supporters to wonder what would transpire when Messi and the Frenchman got together for the remainder of their club campaign.

Breaking his silence on what transpired between the two PSG stars, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Messi revealed that he discussed with Mbappe what transpired after the South American giant's victory rather than the epic finale.

"Yes, we talked about the game, the festivities, how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had," Messi told the Argentine outlet. "And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good."

Despite Mbappe losing the clash between the two elite players of PSG, Messi said he didn't have to refrain from discussing the actual game.

"No, even one does not want to talk and bring up the subject of the final and talk about it," Messi continued.

"I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time. That's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded.

