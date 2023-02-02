Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG, Bayern Munich fans engage in war of words as Mbappe injury looms large over Champions League clash

    Kylian Mbappe is a doubt to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League this month after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star came off injured against Montpellier on Wednesday.

    football PSG, Bayern Munich fans engage in war of words as Mbappe injury looms large over Champions League clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive concern among Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans, star forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury against Montpellier on Wednesday, raising concerns over his availability for a crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich later this month.

    Also read: Ligue 1 2022-23: 'We think it's not serious' - Galtier on Mbappe's injury after PSG triumph over Montpellier

    After being tackled by Montpellier midfielder Leo Leroy, Mbappe, who had earlier squandered two opportunities to score from the penalty spot, sustained knee and thigh injuries and had to be replaced in the 21st minute of PSG's 3-1 victory. The 2018 French World Cup winner's troubled expression when he left the field and, subsequently, the stadium conveyed his worry.

    Even though PSG manager Christophe Galtier was optimistic after the game, there is anxiety within the club and around its fans regarding the extent of Mbappe's injury.

    "Is it a bruise? Is it a contusion? We don't know yet," Galtier said. "It doesn't look very serious. We're not too worried."

    Mbappe will have scans early on Thursday morning, but with the first leg of the Champions League last 16 against Bayern Munich in less than two weeks, his health will remain a concern until then. The 24-year-old could miss the earlier high-profile clashes against Marseille in the French Cup and Monaco in Ligue 1.

    Sergio Ramos also came off early on Wednesday with a groin problem, while Neymar struggled with his ankle and didn't travel to Montpellier.

    News of Mbappe's injury concern, coupled with the Brazilian star's ankle issue, has led to a war of words on Twitter between fans of PSG and Bayern Munich. While most supporters of the French giants are hoping that their two key players are fit for the crucial Champions League clash, fans of the German giants set a joke factory rolling on the micro-blogging site.

    PSG fans also believe that the likes of legendary forward Lionel Messi, young sensation Warren Zaire-Emery, who created history on Wednesday, and others would be enough to tackle the Champions League challenge against Bayern Munich.

    Also read: Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with Messi; fans credit G.O.A.T effect

    "Messi is enough. Neymar added on is just greatnesss," said one PSG fan, while another added, "I really hope they (Mbappe, Neymar, Ramos) will be okay before then."

    A third PSG supporter said, "Messi will own Bayern by himself," while a fourth noted, "Mbappe will still cook Bayern."

    Meanwhile, one Bayern Munich fan remarked, "Mbappe the proud flop!! As I said, he feels entitled at a very young age and thinks he's on top of d world. He's going to miss out on the champions league's most crucial stages and miss out on potential awards. He needs to learn humility."

    "Mbappe ain't injured. The guy is faking after that embarrassing penalty situation," noted another German giants' supporter.

    Here's a look at the war of words that has ensued since Mbappe's injury scare surfaced on Wednesday night:

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: Erik ten Hag explains return of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, as Manchester United seals Final berth with Nottingham Forest win-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Erik ten Hag explains return of Sancho and Martial, as Man United seals Final berth

    football ligue 1 warren Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with lionel Messi; fans credit GOAT effect snt

    Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with Messi; fans credit G.O.A.T effect

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes looking forward to Manchester United title success after sealing Final berth post Nottingham Forest win-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Shaw, Fernandes looking forward to ending Manchester United's 6-year title wait

    football saudi pro league Al-Nassr's Talisca sends special message to 'legend' Ronaldo ahead of Al-Fateh clash snt

    Al-Nassr's Talisca sends special message to 'legend' Ronaldo ahead of Al-Fateh clash

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: We think it is not serious - Christophe Galtier on Kylian Mbappe injury after PSG Paris Saint-Germain triumph over Montpellier-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'We think it's not serious' - Galtier on Mbappe's injury after PSG triumph over Montpellier

    Recent Stories

    Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is to be released in two parts vma

    Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is to be released in two parts

    Coca Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 10 Details here gcw

    Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha

    Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats AJR

    Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats

    Aaliya's lawyer reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui family ensured 'no food, bed and bathroom' to his client vma

    Aaliya's lawyer reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui family ensured 'no food, bed and bathroom' to his client

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon