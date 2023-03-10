Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europa League: Rashford, ten Hag hail Man United's character to exorcise Liverpool humiliation with Betis win

    UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Manchester United brushed aside the thrashing from Liverpool last weekend as it tamed Real Betis 4-1 in the opening leg on Thursday, while Marcus Rashford and club boss Erik ten Hag hailed the team's character.

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    English giants Manchester United was heavily bruised following last weekend's trip to Anfield, where it was deflated by arch-rival Liverpool 0-7 in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). However, in the next fixture for the former, it exorcised the demons from Anfield, as it battered Real Betis 4-1 in the opening leg of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) pre-quarters at Old Trafford on Thursday.

    It began with Marcus Rashford (sixth) giving the Red Devils the initial lead, followed by Ayoze Pérez's (32nd) equaliser, as it was 1-1 at the half-time break. Just like every other time, United bounced back in style in the subsequent half, with strikes from Antony (52nd), Bruno Fernandes (58th) and Wout Weghorst (82nd), flooring Los Verdiblancos.

    Meanwhile, following the win, Rashford pondered on how vital it was to win the fixture post-infamy by The Reds. "It's always important to win the next fixture. It's the only way to bounce back and continue the momentum we had before that game. So, I'm pleased we managed to win the game, and it has put us in a good way in the tie," he told BT Sport.

    Also, United head coach Erik ten Hag hailed the team's character and said, "There was a good attitude from the start, we were on the front foot, and we were good on the ball, finding the spare man in midfield and making suitable switches, making good runs behind and creating a lot of chances, so we are happy. You always have to see how a team reacts after a setback, and this is not the first time this season. I think it's five or six times. We can reset, and we can bounce back. This team has character."

