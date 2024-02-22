Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez expresses disappointment after a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League, feeling that his team deserved a victory.

    Xavi Hernandez, the coach of Barcelona, believes that a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League does not reflect the team's performance accurately. Expressing disappointment in the result, Xavi stated, "We are a little sad at the result, we should’ve won the game." Despite acknowledging Napoli's limited attacking threats, he felt Barcelona allowed only one chance and emphasised, "These are the matches we ought to be winning, I think the fairest result would’ve been our victory."

    The opening 30 minutes saw Barcelona dominate, with Robert Lewandowski scoring, and Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret making crucial saves. However, Napoli's Victor Osimhen capitalized on their only shot on target, equalizing with an assist from Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa.

    Xavi noted the missed opportunity to secure victory, saying, "After we took the lead, they woke up, which is precisely when we should’ve killed off the game. This is the Champions League." Despite Barcelona's struggles in the ongoing season, Xavi expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "I really liked the performance from the team, I saw progress both in attack and defence. The performance was more than good, we just had to finish it off."

    The second leg is scheduled for March 12 in Barcelona, but due to Camp Nou undergoing restructuring work, it will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

