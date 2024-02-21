Will Xabi Alonso replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Sky Germany has reported that Bayer Leverkusen's manager, Xabi Alonso, is emerging as Bayern Munich's top choice to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is set to depart at the end of the season. The announcement of Tuchel's impending departure was made earlier today by Bayern Munich. Alonso appears to be the favoured candidate to step into the role, although other high-profile managers such as Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte, and Jose Mourinho have also been linked to the position in recent weeks.

Xavi could also replace Klopp who is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season. Klopp announced last month that this season will be his last as Liverpool manager as he plans to take a sabbatical once this campaign is over. Liverpool have been linked with several potential replacements but Alonso has emerged as the standout candidate to replace Klopp in the summer.

Bayern may encounter challenges in pursuing Alonso, primarily because Bayer Leverkusen has yet to secure the title, and Liverpool is reportedly expressing interest in him as they search for a new manager. This situation presents a unique scenario where a move to Bayern may not be the most strategic option.

In contrast to their approach in recent years, where they have been swift in managerial changes, Bayern's job opportunities may become more frequent compared to other clubs like Liverpool. The decision for Alonso could be influenced by Leverkusen's performance in the ongoing season, potentially clinching the title and DFB-Pokal. If that were the case, there might be little left for Alonso to achieve in the Bundesliga, especially with Bayern.

Additionally, Alonso might feel he has unfinished business at Leverkusen, raising the possibility of him choosing to stay at Die Werkself for another season.

