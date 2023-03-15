Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

    Manchester City still needs to win the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, club boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would be a failure even if he won the title, and it is all because of Julia Roberts and her love for Manchester United.

    Ayush Gupta
    English champion Manchester City has recently been a force in England, regularly winning the English Premier League (EPL). However, when it comes to European football, it has failed to make a considerable impact, while it is yet to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to date, with even legendary head coach Pep Guardiola struggling since 2016.

    As for the ongoing season of the UCL, City has been a force to be reckoned with, finishing atop its Group G table, while it has destroyed German giants RB Leipzig 8-1 in the pre-quarters, winning 7-0 during the home leg on Tuesday. While the Cityzens are now considered heavy favourites to win the event, head coach Pep Guardiola is not very intrigued by it and feels that even if he manages to do so, he would still be a failure, courtesy of renowned Hollywood actress Julia Roberts.

    Speaking on the same, Guardiola had said after Tuesday's triumph, "I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row, I will be a failure. I have three idols: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex [Ferguson] was winning titles and titles and titles."

    "She [Julia] came when we were better than United in these four or five years, right? And she went to visit Man Utd [Manchester United]. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us. Even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare to this disappointment I had," concluded Guardiola, reports 90min.

    Sensing the opportunity, United wasted no time pulling the legs of its crosstown rival and took to social media to sprinkle salt on the wounded heart of Guardiola. It shared a picture of Julia's visit to Old Trafford in 2016 when the Red Devils were playing West Ham United, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw, while the club captioned the post, "Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford." The American actress also met some of the players after the encounter.

