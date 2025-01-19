Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Indian women's team becomes first champions, defeats Nepal in Final

Indian women’s team's phenomenal campaign culminated in clinching their maiden title of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after defeating Nepal in the Final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, January 19. The players and home crowd erupted in joy as soon as the final whistle blew. It was a thrilling final, considering how India and Nepal put up a fighting performance to get their hands on the Kho Kho World Cup trophy.

Indian women’s team was asked to attack after Nepal won the toss to opt for defense in the opening turn of the title clash However, Nepali side decision to go for defending rather than attacking had backfired as the Indian attackers displayed their agility and strategic gameplay by swiftly dominating early in the game in order to gain significant points. At the end of Turn 1, the Priyanka Ingle-led side took a 38-point lead, with a score read 38-0.

In Turn 2, Nepali might be regretted for opting for defense rather than attack as their attackers put up a spirited performance to put a pressure on Indian women’s team and close a gap to reduce India’s lead. The spectators at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium were left in awe as Nepal women attackers showcased their determination in the second turn, managing to reduce the deficit to a respectable margin. At the first half of the final, India’s lead was reduced from 38 points to 14 points, with the score read 38-34.

The turn 3 is crucial for the Indian women’s team as they had to gain a significant number of points and increase the lead that would put Nepal under big pressure. In Turn 3, beginning of the second half, Indian attackers resorted to aggressive approach not just taking sky dives and increasing their speed, but also by strategically targeting weaker defenders in order to secure a significant lead. The efforts from Indian attackers paid off as the hosts managed to take a 49-point lead over Nepal, with the score read 73-24 at the end of Turn 3.

In Turn 4, India were putting all their hopes on defenders to defend their lead and ensure that Nepal attackers could not bridge the massive gap. The efforts from Nepal defenders were not on par with how they performed in the opening turn of the title clash. Indian defenders gave a really tough time to the attacking side of the Nepal women’s team in the Batch time. Nepal attackers took an aggressive approach in the final one minute, but it was already late as India held their ground firm and were inching closer to become the World Champions. At the end of second half, India emerged as the first Kho Kho World Champions by taking a 38-point lead over Nepal, with a score read 78-40.

The Indian women’s team had an incredible campaign in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Throughout the group stage, the Priyanka Ingle-led side won all three matches, securing wins against South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia. In the quarterfinal, India dominated Bangladesh to make it to the semifinal, where they defeated South Africa to secure their berth in the final.

