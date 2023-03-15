FIFA World Cup 2026 to retain 4-team group format despite increase of teams from 32 to 48

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in Canada, the USA and Mexico, while the number of teams for the competition will be increased to 48 from 32. However, FIFA has retained the four-team group format, with 12 groups.

Image credit: Getty

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a spectacle to watch, as three countries will co-host it for the first time: Canada, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico. Also, the big thing to look out for would be the increased competition in the event, as the number of participating teams will be increased from 32 to 48.

Consequently, there was a discussion regarding the group format for the tournament. While initially, it was reported that it would be a three-team group format, which would have seen 16 groups evenly balancing it out. However, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has confirmed that it would retain the regular four-team group format for the competition.

ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 - 'UNREAL' ERLING HAALAND BREAKS RECORDS AS HE NAILS 5 VS LEIPZIG; NETIZENS ASTONISHED