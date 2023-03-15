Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2026 to retain 4-team group format despite increase of teams from 32 to 48

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in Canada, the USA and Mexico, while the number of teams for the competition will be increased to 48 from 32. However, FIFA has retained the four-team group format, with 12 groups.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a spectacle to watch, as three countries will co-host it for the first time: Canada, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico. Also, the big thing to look out for would be the increased competition in the event, as the number of participating teams will be increased from 32 to 48.

    Consequently, there was a discussion regarding the group format for the tournament. While initially, it was reported that it would be a three-team group format, which would have seen 16 groups evenly balancing it out. However, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has confirmed that it would retain the regular four-team group format for the competition.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per the retained format, the top two teams from each group would make it to the following knockout round, while the eight best third-ranked sides from the 12 groups would be the additional teams to make it to the knockouts. FIFA affirmed the same in an official statement that read, "Based on a thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience, the FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round of 32."

    Image credit: Getty

    "The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play at least three matches while providing balanced rest time between competing teams," concluded FIFA's release.

