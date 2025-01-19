Gaza ceasefire: 3 hostages return to Israel after being freed by Hamas, to undergo medical assessment (WATCH)

In a significant development marking a fragile truce in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Hamas has released three Israeli women hostages after holding them for over 15 months.

The hostages—Emily Damari (28), Romi Gonen (24), and Doren Steinbrecher (31)—were abducted during Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. They were handed over to Red Cross, who in turn took them to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) in the Gaza Strip.

In exchange, Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners. The list reportedly includes 69 women and 9 minors, the youngest being just 15 years old.

The release came after a long-awaited ceasefire agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, came into effect late Sunday morning, following hours of delays and tense negotiations.

"According to information received from the Red Cross, 3 Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross and they are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza," the IDF said in a post on X.

"The 3 released hostages are currently being transferred to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. They are accompanied by IDF and ISA special forces upon their return to Israeli terrority, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the IDF added.

The release of these hostages is part of a larger prisoner exchange deal, where Hamas agreed to free several Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. This exchange is the first phase of a complex three-stage ceasefire agreement aimed at halting the brutal 15-month war, which has left nearly 47,000 Palestinians dead. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as the truce progresses.

Hamas posted the names of the three released hostages on social media at 11:15 AM local time, signaling the start of the ceasefire. Israel had continued airstrikes up until this time, leading to fatalities in Gaza despite the ceasefire being scheduled hours earlier. Hamas later attributed the delay in releasing the hostages' names to "technical field reasons," though there was widespread distrust from both sides regarding the deal.

The moment marked an emotional release for thousands of Palestinians, many of whom had been displaced from their homes during the conflict. In Gaza City, displaced individuals celebrated in the streets, with one woman, Aya, describing the ceasefire as "finally finding water after being lost in the desert for 15 months." Armed Hamas fighters were seen driving through the southern city of Khan Younis, with supporters cheering and chanting.

The ceasefire agreement, which includes a total of 33 hostages being freed and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released, comes as Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, faces political pressure from within his own coalition. Far-right party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and others in Netanyahu's government have opposed the deal, leading to political resignations. Despite this, the ceasefire terms will remain in effect even if Netanyahu's government collapses.

The release of the three hostages is only the beginning. The agreement calls for the gradual release of additional hostages every seven days, with the next phase of negotiations set to take place in two weeks. The situation remains volatile, and major uncertainties linger about the future of Gaza and the prospects for lasting peace.

