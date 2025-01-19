Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Celebrity Favorites and Winner Predictions

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Lines Closed

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: Voting lines closed on JAN 19 evening. Salman Khan will announce the winner.

Bigg Boss Started with 23 Contestants

Over 104 days, 23 contestants participated in Bigg Boss 18. Six finalists are now in the grand finale.

Direct Competition Among These 6

The last 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are: Rajat Dalal, Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Esha Singh.

Significant Increase in Prize Money

The Bigg Boss 18 winner will take home a winning trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Many believe Rajat, Karanvir, and Vivian are strong contenders.

Most Controversial Contestant's First Choice

Elvish Yadav has supported Rajat Dalal. He has accused the media of favoring Karanvir Mehra.

Munawar Faruqui Chose Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has declared Vivian Dsena as deserving of the win, calling him a decent contestant.

Watch Bigg Boss Here

The Bigg Boss 18 season finale will air on JioCinema on January 19 at 9:30 PM.

These Contestants Didn't Make it to Final 6

Srutika Arjun, Chahatt Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar were among the last contestants evicted before the Bigg Boss 18 finale.

