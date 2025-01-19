Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Celebrity Favorites and Winner Predictions

Entertainment
Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: Voting lines closed on JAN 19 evening. Salman Khan will announce the winner.
Over 104 days, 23 contestants participated in Bigg Boss 18. Six finalists are now in the grand finale.
The last 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are: Rajat Dalal, Karanvir Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Esha Singh.
The Bigg Boss 18 winner will take home a winning trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Many believe Rajat, Karanvir, and Vivian are strong contenders.
Elvish Yadav has supported Rajat Dalal. He has accused the media of favoring Karanvir Mehra.
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has declared Vivian Dsena as deserving of the win, calling him a decent contestant.
The Bigg Boss 18 season finale will air on JioCinema on January 19 at 9:30 PM.
Srutika Arjun, Chahatt Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar were among the last contestants evicted before the Bigg Boss 18 finale.
