Bigg Boss 18 GRAND finale: Akshay Kumar LEAVES Salman Khan's show without shooting; Know WHY

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's show's big finale is taking place today, and it has been claimed that Aamir Khan and his son Junaid are scheduled to attend. However, Akshay Kumar reportedly left the sets without shooting his segment due to Salman Khan. Read on

In a surprising event, Akshay Kumar allegedly left the Bigg Boss 18 sets without filming his section owing to Salman Khan. The unexpected encounter has fuelled curiosity about what occurred between the two stars. Bigg Boss 18's big finale airs today, and celebrities are anticipated to attend. Bigg Boss Tak explained the reason on his X account. It states, “Akshay was ready at the scheduled time (2 PM), but Salman Khan arrived late. After waiting for an hour, Akshay had to leave due to prior commitments. Both spoke on call, and Akshay explained his decision." Aamir Khan will also appear alongside his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to promote their forthcoming film, Loveyapa.

Bigg Boss 18, a renowned reality program, will air its grand finale today. Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang are the last five contenders. Former candidates Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were spotted dressed casually on the sets. Mannara Chopra predicted that Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal will compete fiercely. She also complimented Karanveer. Mannara said, “If I can look at it. I think di se entertain jisne kiya hai vo hai Karanveer. But I think at the end it is gonna be tough competition between Vivan and Rajat. Toh dekhte hai aaj ek actor jita hai ki social media creator. So let’s just see. I think kafi interesting and exciting hai. This is what I feel."

In the episode, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal will also be seen dancing to the song 'Main Hoon Don'. The winner is set to get a monetary reward of ₹50 lakh, similar to the previous season. In Bigg Boss 17, comedian Munawar Faruqui won the trophy and the same prize money, raising hopes for this year's victor.

Eisha Singh was evicted from the program. Elvish Yadav has made it to the Bigg Boss 18 finals, which will be held in Mumbai's Film City. He supports Rajat Dalal. Karan Veer Mehra's team posted an emotional video on social media summarising the actor's Bigg Boss 18 experience.

On the job front, Akshay Kumar is preparing for Sky Force with Veer Pahariya. It opens on January 24 and stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The film, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, is based on the real story of the 1965 India-Pakistan air conflict.

In Sky Force, Akshay's persona is based on the life of Wing Commander OP Taneja. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya makes his film debut. The 30-year-old actor will play the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah in the film, with Sara playing his wife.

