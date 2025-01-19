Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final: Indian men's team defeats spirited Nepal 54-36 to lift inaugural title

Indian men's team's feat came just a couple of hours after the Indian women's team clinched the title in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 following a convincing 78-40 win over Nepal.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final: Indian men's team defeats Nepal 54-36 to lift inaugural title hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 8:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 9:18 PM IST

The Indian men's team's incredible campaign culminated in scripting history as they sealed a win over Nepal 54-36 in the final to lift the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. This accomplishment came just a couple of hours after the Indian women's team clinched the title in the mega event following a convincing 78-40 win over Nepal. As soon as the final whistle, Indian players erupted in joy as they managed to achieve a double victory, making Kho Kho World Cup 2025 an unforgettable milestone for India. 

Pratik Waikar-led Indian men’s team was asked to attack after the Nepal side won the toss and opted to go for defending in the opening turn. Given India’s all-round strength in attacking and defending, the decision to opt to defend had backfired Nepal completely. Indian attackers were too agile, coupled with strategic coordination, making it difficult for Nepal defenders to firm their ground as the hosts’ accumulated crucial points in Turn 1. At the end of Turn 1, Indian men’s team took a 26-point lead over Nepal, with the score read 26-0. 

In Turn 2, Nepal attackers put up a spirited show by putting India under pressure. However, Indian defenders managed to evade touches skillfully and denied the Nepal attacking side to take significant points. As usual, Pratik Waikar and boys managed to maintain composure while defending their lead in the opening turn. At the end of second half, India took a slender 8-point over Nepal, who gained 18 points in the second turn. 

Heading into Turn 3 with a score 26-18, Indian attackers had only one option in their hand was to increase their lead that would be difficult for Nepal to overcome in the final turn of the title clash. The Indian attacking side was too good to be significant, they were surprisingly restricted by significant scoring opportunities, thanks to Nepal’s defenders spirited fight. India accumulated an additional 28 points to their total of 54 points in Turn 3. At the end of Turn 3, India managed to increase their earlier lead to 36 points, with the score read 54-18. 

The Turn 4 was very crucial for the Indian men’s team as they had to somehow safeguard their lead. Nepal attackers did put pressure on India, considering the total points they gained across two turns. However, the Indian defenders as usual managed to hold their ground firmly and kept the momentum going in the final three minutes before the final whistle was blown. 

The Indian men’s team had an incredible campaign in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Throughout the group stage, the Pratik Waikar-led side won all four matches, securing wins against Nepal, Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan. In the quarterfinal, India dominated Sri Lanka to make it to the semifinal, where they defeated spirited South Africa to secure their berth in the final. 

