Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz confident of 'defeating' Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal (WATCH)

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz expressed his confidence of defeating Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2025. The 21-year-old booked his spot in the quarterfinal after he received a walkover in the 4th round following Jack Draper’s mid-match retirement due to injury on his hip.

Carlos Alcaraz was leading the match after winning the first two sets of the fourth round clash against Draper. However, before the beginning of the third set, the British tennis star decided to quit the match as his hip injury was troubling. After the second set, Jack Draper received medical treatment on the court for his persistent hip injury, but it was of no issue as the pain persisted, ultimately forcing him to retire from the match.

As Alcaraz made it to the quarterfinal of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year, there was already a hype before Novak Djokovic won the fourth round against Jiri Lehecka as the fans anticipated a blockbuster clash between two tennis stars in the quarterfinal. Speaking on facing the Serbian tennis legend, the Spaniard admitted that he is nowhere near what he has achieved in his career, but he is confident of defeating the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

“If I think about everything he has done in tennis, I couldn’t play. You know, 24 Grand Slams and most weeks at number 1 and he has almost every record in tennis. I know I’m able to play good tennis against him to defeat him. That’s all I’m thinking when I face him.” Alcaraz said at the post-match press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced off against each other seven times, with the Serbian tennis star having a narrow 4-3 lead over the Spaniard. Alcaraz emerged as the tough competitor for Djokovic in the last couple of years. as the former stunned the 24-time Grand Slam champion in two consecutive finals of the Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024. The last encounter between two tennis stars was at the Paris Olympics, where Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final to clinch his maiden Olympic gold medal.

Novak Djokovic is not only aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title but also reclaiming his Australian Open crown after losing the semifinal against eventual champion Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park last year. Djokovic already has a record 10 Australian Open titles and will look to extend his record to 11 triumphs at the Melbourne Park.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is eyeing for his fifth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Considering his incredible season last year, where he won two Major titles at French Open and Wimbledon, Alcaraz is touted as one of the strong favourites to win the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup this year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will lock horns against each other in the quarterfinal at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 21.

