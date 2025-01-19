Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 3 Finalists Revealed!

Entertainment
Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Karanvir Mehra, and Esha Singh reached the BB House finale race.
A promo before the Bigg Boss 18 winner announcement shows the eviction of 3 contestants.
Superstar Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss 18 winner on the night of January 19th.
Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Esha Singh, Karanvir Mehra, Chum Darang, and Vivian Dsena were announced in the Bigg Boss winner race.
According to an update shared by a Bigg Boss 18 page, bigboss__khabriii, 3 contestants have been evicted.
According to bigboss__khabriii, Avinash Mishra is out of the finale race.
Earlier, Chum Darang was also shown out of the race.
Esha Singh's name was declared first. She was shown out of the top 5.
