Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 3 Finalists Revealed!

Voting Lines Closed Before 6 PM

Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Karanvir Mehra, and Esha Singh reached the BB House finale race.

New Promo Hints at Eviction

A promo before the Bigg Boss 18 winner announcement shows the eviction of 3 contestants.

Salman Khan to Announce the Winner

Superstar Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss 18 winner on the night of January 19th.

These 6 Contestants in the Final Race

Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Esha Singh, Karanvir Mehra, Chum Darang, and Vivian Dsena were announced in the Bigg Boss winner race.

Update Shared Before 9 PM

According to an update shared by a Bigg Boss 18 page, bigboss__khabriii, 3 contestants have been evicted.

Avinash Mishra Evicted

According to bigboss__khabriii, Avinash Mishra is out of the finale race.

Chum Darang

Earlier, Chum Darang was also shown out of the race.

Esha Singh

Esha Singh's name was declared first. She was shown out of the top 5.

