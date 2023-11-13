Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH)

German football legend Thomas Müller extends his best wishes to Team India as he dons their jersey ahead of the crucial World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand.

German football icon Thomas Muller proudly sports the Team India jersey in a show of support, extending his best wishes ahead of their crucial World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. With an illustrious career representing Germany in 125 international appearances and scoring 45 goals, Müller's association with football excellence is well-established. The influential forward played a pivotal role in Germany's triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil, showcasing his prowess on the global stage.

In a heartening gesture, Muller took to the social media platform 'X' to share a video unveiling his personalized 'Bleed Blue' World Cup 2023 jersey. The 34-year-old expressed his gratitude to Team India and directed a special mention to cricketing maestro Virat Kohli. The accompanying caption read, "Look at this, @imVkohli | Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup."

As Müller extends his support to Team India, the cricketing powerhouse is currently riding a commendable nine-match winning streak in the ongoing 50-over spectacle. The team concluded the round-robin stage with an impressive 18 points, marked by a dominant 160-run victory over the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, the Men in Blue face their ultimate test in the upcoming semifinal clash against New Zealand. Memories of the previous edition's semifinal loss to the Blackcaps in the 2019 World Cup serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead for India in their quest for World Cup glory. As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates this high-stakes encounter, Müller's gesture adds an extra layer of global camaraderie, transcending the boundaries of sport and highlighting the interconnectedness of athletes across different disciplines.

