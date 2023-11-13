Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Emotional Liberation: Luis Diaz's father speaks out after abduction by Colombian guerrillas

    In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Luis Manuel Diaz's father breaks his silence after being freed by a Colombian guerrilla group.

    Football Emotional Liberation: Luis Diaz's father speaks out after abduction by Colombian guerrillas osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 9:50 PM IST

    Luis Manuel Díaz's father has publicly spoken for the first time after being released by a Colombian guerrilla group. Mr. Díaz shared the harrowing experience of being forced to walk extensively with little sleep in a mountainous area during his captivity. In an emotional interview, he expressed the challenging nature of the situation, stating, "I would not want anyone to be in that mountain in the situation I was in."

    The abduction took place on October 28 in Barrancas, Colombia, Mr. Díaz's hometown. During a news conference on Friday, the 58-year-old described the days of captivity as "very difficult." Colombian authorities have arrested four individuals, allegedly responsible for Luis Manuel Díaz's kidnapping, following a coordinated effort between Colombian and British authorities that led to the dismantling of a criminal group known as "los primos."

    Initially, police had pointed to a criminal gang as the likely culprit, but later, a government delegation asserted "official knowledge" that a unit belonging to the National Liberation Army (ELN) carried out the kidnapping. The ELN, Colombia's primary remaining active guerrilla group, has been engaged in conflict with the state since 1964, boasting around 2,500 members. It is most active in the border region with Venezuela, where Luis Manuel Díaz and his wife reside.

    The footballer's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was kidnapped at gunpoint alongside Mr. Díaz but was released within hours. Throughout his father's captivity, Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz fervently called for his release. Just days before his father's liberation, Díaz scored a goal against Luton and used the opportunity to lift his shirt, displaying the words "freedom for papa" in Spanish.

    The family's ordeal garnered widespread attention in Colombia, prompting residents of Barrancas to organize a candle-lit march advocating for Mr. Díaz's release. This incident unfolded amid ongoing peace negotiations between the Colombian government, led by President Gustavo Petro, and the ELN. President Petro has faced criticism from the opposition, with former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe asserting, "with kidnappings there can be no peace."

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 9:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification osf

    Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification

    cricket Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand osf

    Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand

    Football LaLiga 2023-24 update: Lewandowski ends goal drought, Atletico's victory and Sevilla derby ends in draw osf

    LaLiga 2023-24 update: Lewandowski ends goal drought, Atletico's victory and Sevilla derby ends in draw

    Cricket Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH) osf

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification osf

    Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification

    cricket Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand osf

    Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand

    Football LaLiga 2023-24 update: Lewandowski ends goal drought, Atletico's victory and Sevilla derby ends in draw osf

    LaLiga 2023-24 update: Lewandowski ends goal drought, Atletico's victory and Sevilla derby ends in draw

    Cricket Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    7 reasons to include amla (gooseberry) in your winter diet SHG

    7 reasons to include amla (Indian gooseberry) in your winter diet

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon