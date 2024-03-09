Sunny Singh Gill makes history as the first referee of Indian descent in English Premier League (WATCH)

Sunny Singh Gill is set to make football history at Selhurst Park by becoming the first Indian-origin and British South Asian referee in an English Premier League fixture.

In a groundbreaking moment at Selhurst Park, Sunny Singh Gill is set to become the first Indian-origin and British South Asian referee in an English Premier League fixture during the Crystal Palace vs Luton match. The 39-year-old, faced with a pivotal career decision just a year ago, has successfully navigated his way into football history, leaving behind a career as a prison officer to pursue his family's footballing legacy.

In 2024, Sunny Singh Gill's achievement has been hailed as a momentous occasion, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressing pride in witnessing the first South Asian referee officiating in a Premier League match. This accomplishment underscores the remarkable contribution of South Asian individuals to both the economy and society, reflecting shared values of hard work, family, education, and enterprise.

Sunny Singh Gill's journey aligns with his family's notable involvement in football. His father, Jarnail Singh, previously made history as the first turbaned referee in English League football (EFL), overseeing 150 matches between 2004 and 2010. The football legacy extends further, with Sunny's brother Bhupinder serving as the first Sikh-Punjabi Premier League assistant referee.

Growing up immersed in the love for the game, Sunny and his brother were exposed to the unique perspective of a referee's role, considering their father's officiating commitments. While childhood dreams often revolved around playing professionally, a momentous experience watching his father referee a game between Wolves and Burnley became a turning point. Witnessing the matchday routine and the challenges of refereeing, Sunny realized his true calling.

Despite a brief deviation from refereeing during his teenage years, Sunny Singh Gill returned to the path inspired by his father's encouragement. His officiating career commenced at 17, with his first Sunday League charge. A hiatus followed as he grappled with the challenges of managing players on the field. However, a motivational conversation with his father reignited his passion for refereeing.

In April 2021, Sunny and Bhupinder created history by becoming the first pair of British South Asians to officiate in the same Championship match. Building on this achievement, Sunny, in November of the same year, became the first South Asian referee in the Championship since his father.

Balancing his roles at Feltham Prison and Young Offender Institution alongside refereeing, Sunny Singh Gill eventually opted to focus on his referee training. Undeterred by the demanding schedule, he persevered, leading to his forthcoming historic moment as the first South Asian referee in the Premier League.

Sunny Singh Gill acknowledges the arduous journey, emphasising the importance of off-pitch training and improvement in all aspects with the support of the PGMOL and coaches. With dreams set on officiating in the Premier League, Sunny is determined to set new goals and further elevate his achievements as he strives to become the first South Asian to referee in the Premier League.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary