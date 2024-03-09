Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary

    Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to expose the highs and lows of his turbulent two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Despite a challenging second season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's tenure continues, fuelled in part by the goodwill garnered in his debut campaign. The Dutchman implemented a distinctive style of play, securing the team's return to Europe's premier competition and, notably, ending the club's six-year trophy drought with a Carabao Cup triumph.

    The last manager to claim that trophy was Jose Mourinho, who started his Manchester United journey with a League Cup and Europa League double in his debut season. Despite a second-place finish in his second year, labeled by Mourinho as his greatest achievement, and a run to the FA Cup final, Mourinho faced the axe in his third season amid struggles to secure Champions League qualification.

    The parallels between Mourinho's departure and the current state of the team under Ten Hag are concerning, as United finds itself in a similar sixth-place position, 11 points off the top four.

    Mourinho's Documentary Revelation

    Jose Mourinho is set to lay bare the details of his tumultuous two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford in an upcoming Netflix documentary that will span his 25-year managerial career. The four-part series promises candid insights into Mourinho's time at Manchester United, shedding light on the enduring challenges faced by the club.

    The Manchester Evening News reported that the documentary, slated for release in January 2025, will delve into Mourinho's experiences at Old Trafford, offering viewers an in-depth look at the highs and lows of his managerial journey.

    Netflix Exclusive and Mourinho's Promise

    Having lost his job at AS Roma, Mourinho's return to Old Trafford under INEOS was reportedly on the cards, although no official decision on the managerial position has been made. The upcoming Netflix documentary, for which Mourinho is expected to be generously compensated, has already generated anticipation. In January, Mourinho teased, "I'll start shooting my documentary on Netflix. I'll say things that will only be known there because they pay me well! And you'll know that I'm a total lunatic." The documentary promises to be a revealing and potentially controversial portrayal of Mourinho's storied career.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    cricket Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH) osf

    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH) osf

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA released new PHOTOS of suspect

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant RBA

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report gcw

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon