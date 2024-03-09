Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to expose the highs and lows of his turbulent two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Despite a challenging second season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's tenure continues, fuelled in part by the goodwill garnered in his debut campaign. The Dutchman implemented a distinctive style of play, securing the team's return to Europe's premier competition and, notably, ending the club's six-year trophy drought with a Carabao Cup triumph.

The last manager to claim that trophy was Jose Mourinho, who started his Manchester United journey with a League Cup and Europa League double in his debut season. Despite a second-place finish in his second year, labeled by Mourinho as his greatest achievement, and a run to the FA Cup final, Mourinho faced the axe in his third season amid struggles to secure Champions League qualification.

The parallels between Mourinho's departure and the current state of the team under Ten Hag are concerning, as United finds itself in a similar sixth-place position, 11 points off the top four.

Mourinho's Documentary Revelation

Jose Mourinho is set to lay bare the details of his tumultuous two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford in an upcoming Netflix documentary that will span his 25-year managerial career. The four-part series promises candid insights into Mourinho's time at Manchester United, shedding light on the enduring challenges faced by the club.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the documentary, slated for release in January 2025, will delve into Mourinho's experiences at Old Trafford, offering viewers an in-depth look at the highs and lows of his managerial journey.

Netflix Exclusive and Mourinho's Promise

Having lost his job at AS Roma, Mourinho's return to Old Trafford under INEOS was reportedly on the cards, although no official decision on the managerial position has been made. The upcoming Netflix documentary, for which Mourinho is expected to be generously compensated, has already generated anticipation. In January, Mourinho teased, "I'll start shooting my documentary on Netflix. I'll say things that will only be known there because they pay me well! And you'll know that I'm a total lunatic." The documentary promises to be a revealing and potentially controversial portrayal of Mourinho's storied career.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home