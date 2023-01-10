Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict

    Manchester United is looking for a regulation striker to replace the axed Cristiano Ronaldo, and reports claim the club's chiefs are targetting Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in the next transfer window.

    football Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Manchester United are eager to sign a striker to replace the axed Cristiano Ronaldo, and reports have indicated that chiefs at Old Trafford could be targeting Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. 

    Also read: Gareth Bale retires: Welsh legend's net worth, career goals, trophies, milestones and iconic quotes

    The Portuguese talisman, who returned to United in the summer of 2021, was booted out of the club in November 2022 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he launched a scathing attack on manager Erik ten Hag and the Red Devil chiefs. However, despite Marcus Rashford stepping up to produce brilliant performances for the team since Ronaldo's departure, the club still needs an experienced striker who can carry the goal-scoring weight of the team across all competitions.

    Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged United to sign England captain Harry Kane this summer. Ferdinand told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel that the club should break the bank to sign Tottenham's sensational No.9 Kane because the striker assures at least 20 to 25 goals per season.

    "Get Harry Kane in. Spurs fans, I'm sorry. You're not going to win anything. He's not going to win anything at Spurs. They're in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, if you're going to go in the summer: let's go and find a number nine for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get 20-25 goals a season every year, where are you going?" Ferdinand said.

    "You're going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane. But at least you know you're getting a man who gets 20-25 goals a season. So Harry Kane can't be going anywhere but Man United," he added.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    One of the top strikers in the world, Kane has scored 15 goals in 18 Premier League games this season. And former England footballer Paul Merson said, "If Man United ever want to catch Manchester City, they've got to go and get Kane. He plays for a team in Tottenham that are going to win absolutely nothing and surely, sooner or later, his head is going to be turned by a move again."    

    Wout Weghorst, a striker from the Netherlands, has made it known that he wants to come to Old Trafford, and United and Burnley are currently in negotiations to sign him until the end of the campaign. 

    Weghorst only scored twice in 20 games for Burnley, who were relegated last season, but for Turkish club Besiktas, where he is presently on loan, he has eight goals in 16 games in all competitions.

    However, Besiktas rejected reports that the 30-year-loan old's could be terminated for 2 million pounds as "fictitious" and stated that they would only agree to do so for the proper amount. The Istanbul club can purchase him in the summer for 8.5 million pounds. However, United is still committed to signing Weghorst and is optimistic that a deal can yet be struck.

    Meanwhile, Man United fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on whether the club should sign 29-year-old Kane from Tottenham. 

    Also read: Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    "Harry Kane would be the ideal striker for Manchester United. A poacher in front of goal. Height/size/strength. Playmaker. Can feed his wingers much like he does with Son. Age isn't anything. Kane with Ten Hag would be a gem," noted one fan.

    Another stated, "Manchester United might just be Harry Kane's last chance at winning a trophy cause I don't see this spurs team winning shit anytime soon."

    Some United supporters stated that signing Kane now would not help the team, and this move should have been considered a few years ago when he was around 27.

    "They should have signed him 2,3 yrs ago. Now it's time for Vlahovic," said one fan, while another added, "Benjamin Sesko is a better option."

    Here's a look at what Man United fans thought about signing Kane from Tottenham:

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    football Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend snt

    Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton - Venkatesh Prasad on Ishan Kishan axe-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it' AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it'

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh to Manpreet Singh - 5 Indian players to watch out for-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh to Manpreet Singh - 5 Indian players to watch out for

    Here is why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    Recent Videos

    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon