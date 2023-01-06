Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has revealed the impact of the Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss against France in the current campaign.

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Harry Kane has acknowledged that the penalty he missed in the dying moments of England's World Cup 2022 quarterfinal loss to France last month will "probably" haunt him forever, but he maintains that it has only increased his will to succeed.

    On Wednesday, Kane put on a show for Tottenham Hotspur, who overcame a subpar first half to beat Crystal Palace and earn their first Premier League victory since November.

    Also read: Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak

    But looking back at the dismal Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign, Harry Kane told Evening Standard, "It was a tough moment for me. It's never an easy thing to go through, but it's part of football, part of the highs and lows of our sport."

    "I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it's made me even more hungry to come back and be successful. So nights like last night are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results as well," the Englishman added.

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt

    After the showpiece tournament, Kane immediately returned to action with Tottenham, starting and scoring in a 2-2 comeback tie against Brentford. With the Palace match behind him, he has 15 Premier League goals for the year. If he maintains his current pace for the remainder of the season, he may match or surpass his career-best total of 30 goals in the league.

    "After it (the penalty miss), I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It's something you have to deal with," the England captain explained.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'Proud of the players in terms of everything they gave' - Potter after Chelsea's loss to City

    "I'll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that's part of the game. It's not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I'll keep working hard to improve and it was nice to get our first win since coming back," Kane added.

    Kane is 62 behind Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record and needs two more goals to tie Jimmy Greaves' 266-goal record for Tottenham.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster-ayh

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    football Cristiano Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game snt

    Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23 Manchester City Pep Guardiola all praise for Rico Lewis after remarkable gameplay in victory vs Chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Pep Guardiola all praise for Rico Lewis after remarkable gameplay in victory vs Chelsea

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Proud of the players in terms of everything they gave - Graham Potter after Chelsea loss to Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Proud of the players in terms of everything they gave' - Potter after Chelsea's loss to City

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Axar Patel heroics in vain as Sri Lanka pulls back to level series against India; Twitter upset-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Axar's heroics in vain as Lanka pulls back to level series; Twitter upset

    Recent Stories

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster-ayh

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    West Bengal govt to serve egg chicken fruits in mid day meals for 4 months gcw

    West Bengal govt to serve egg, chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for 4 months

    football When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals-ayh

    When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre AJR

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre

    football Cristiano Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game snt

    Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon