Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has revealed the impact of the Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss against France in the current campaign.

Harry Kane has acknowledged that the penalty he missed in the dying moments of England's World Cup 2022 quarterfinal loss to France last month will "probably" haunt him forever, but he maintains that it has only increased his will to succeed.

On Wednesday, Kane put on a show for Tottenham Hotspur, who overcame a subpar first half to beat Crystal Palace and earn their first Premier League victory since November.

But looking back at the dismal Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign, Harry Kane told Evening Standard, "It was a tough moment for me. It's never an easy thing to go through, but it's part of football, part of the highs and lows of our sport."

"I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it's made me even more hungry to come back and be successful. So nights like last night are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results as well," the Englishman added.

After the showpiece tournament, Kane immediately returned to action with Tottenham, starting and scoring in a 2-2 comeback tie against Brentford. With the Palace match behind him, he has 15 Premier League goals for the year. If he maintains his current pace for the remainder of the season, he may match or surpass his career-best total of 30 goals in the league.

"After it (the penalty miss), I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It's something you have to deal with," the England captain explained.

"I'll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that's part of the game. It's not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I'll keep working hard to improve and it was nice to get our first win since coming back," Kane added.

Kane is 62 behind Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record and needs two more goals to tie Jimmy Greaves' 266-goal record for Tottenham.