Should Bernado Silva consider moving to Barcelona? Man City legend Sergio Aguero answers

Barcelona has been linked to Bernado Silva, and Manchester City manager Guardiola said last week that he was unsure if the playmaker would still be with the team at the end of the transfer window. Meanwhile, club legend Sergio Aguero has shared his views on the potential move.

Legendary Argentine Sergio Aguero, who played for both Manchester City and Barcelona, has shared his views on the potential arrival of Bernado Silva at Camp Nou. On Wednesday, the City midfielder insisted that he is happy to be part of Pep Guardiola's team but did not rule out leaving the Premier League champions.

Barcelona has been linked to the 28-year-old, and City manager Guardiola said last week that he was unsure if the playmaker would still be with the team at the end of the transfer window. However, former City legend Aguero, who moved to Barcelona last summer before retiring from the sport due to a heart condition, believes that he would be surprised if the Citizens let him go.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

"Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball, he makes sacrifices, he has the quality to assist and score goals and he can play in different positions," Aguero tole Stake.

"I would be surprised if City let him go. He is a player who brings a lot every season, but anything is possible. If he finally arrives at Barcelona, then he will be someone who can be key in the possession game that Xavi (Hernandez) likes," the Argentine superstar added.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Bernardo Silva spoke about his own future. "I've always said I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," he said.

"If I stay, I'm very happy and I will always respect this club and I will give my best. If not, it's football and we'll see what happens. I will always respect my relationship with Manchester City, with the fans, with the staff and with my teammates," the midfielder added.

"So, whatever happens, I'm sure it will happen in a very respectful way," the Portugal international concluded.

Also read: 'Lower your salary, p****' - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong (VIDEO)